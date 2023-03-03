Rob Herring to captain Ulster for Cardiff clash as province make sweeping changes again

Ireland hooker Rob Herring will captain Ulster on his return to the province for their trip to Cardiff on Saturday as head coach Dan McFarland has made sweeping changes for the second week in a row.

The province opted to take a much-altered squad to Durban last week for their victory over the Sharks and, accordingly, have opted to bring the players back in that they did not take to South Africa for their trip to Wales.

McFarland has made ten changes to the team that triumphed over the Sharks as Ulster continue their push to try and earn home advantage through the Play-Offs in the United Rugby Championship.

However, rather than last week’s heavy alterations potentially being in relation to a poor performance against the Glasgow Warriors a week prior, this week’s squad selection appears more to combat the fatigue of the squad’s cross-hemisphere travel.

Back in come Ireland pair Herring, who captains the team on his return from a head knock sustained playing for against France in the Six Nations, and Jacob Stockdale, while the likes of centre James Hume, fly-half Billy Burns and lock Kieran Treadwell are also selected.

There is also a recall for flanker Marcus Rea after several weeks playing for Ballynahinch, while winger Ben Moxham, scrum-half Nathan Doak, lock Sam Carter and flanker Dave McCann are also restored to the starting line-up.

Centre Jude Postlethwaite could be in line for his first Ulster appearance is he is named on the bench alongside Ireland hooker Tom Stewart and impressive Academy flanker Harry Sheridan.

Moxham and Stockdale are joined in the back three by full-back Mike Lowry, with Hume accompanied by Stewart Moore in the centre and Burns and Doak forming a new half-back pairing.

Up front, Scotland prop Rory Sutherland is on the left side of skipper Herring, with tighthead Jeff Toomaga-Allen on the other side, and they are backed by Treadwell and Carter in the second row.

McCann and Rea are partnered in the back row by Nick Timoney, who switches to number eight in the absence of Duane Vermeulen, to round off the starting line-up.

Stewart and Sheridan are joined by Callum Reid, Gareth Milasinovich and Alan O’Connor as the forwards replacements, with Postlethwaite in line for a debut alongside John Cooney and Ethan McIlroy as backs substitutes.

ULSTER

(15-9) Mike Lowry; Ben Moxham, James Hume, Stewart Moore, Jacob Stockdale; Billy Burns, Nathan Doak; (1-8) Rory Sutherland, Rob Herring, Jeff Toomaga-Allen; Kieran Treadwell, Sam Carter; Dave McCann, Marcus Rea, Nick Timoney.

Replacements: Tom Stewart, Callum Reid, Gareth Milasinovich, Alan O’Connor, Harry Sheridan, John Cooney, Jude Postlethwaite, Ethan McIlroy.