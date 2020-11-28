Rob Lyttle: I know what my x-factor is and how I can continue to star for Ulster

Returning to the scene of his finest moment in an Ulster jersey when the province travel to Murrayfield on Monday night, Rob Lyttle is pleased to be back among the tries.

The Ulster wing's score against Edinburgh in last season's dramatic semi-final comeback will live long in the memory, both for its quality and its importance in laying the table for Ian Madigan's lengthy, last-gasp penalty to seal the win.

But, while it hardly qualifies as a drought, the Donaghcloney man hadn't scored since until bagging another crucial try in last Sunday's bonus-point victory over the Scarlets, the first time in his Ulster career he'd gone six games without crossing the whitewash.

Just like that effort against Edinburgh, the try that broke the duck featured plenty of nifty footwork as he broke sharply to cut inside the despairing tackle of opposing full-back Angus O'Brien, something the 23-year-old believes can be his 'x-factor' in Ulster's back-three mix.

"Well, I'm not the biggest so I have to avoid people some way," he laughed.

"Thankfully I'm a good stepper. It's something that's natural, I would say it is probably the only thing I am quite good at.

"If you look at everybody, and across the back-three especially, everybody has got their own individual thing that is their x-factor and mine is my footwork.

"Other people have their kicking, their tackling, their high ball or something that makes them stand out and if you can bring it all together it works quite well."

Richard Cockerill understandably has less fond memories of that semi-final. To lose such a game in such a manner will naturally have taken its toll on the squad but the Edinburgh head coach believes his side's indifferent start to the season has been more due to large-scale abseentees thanks to the Autumn Nations Cup.

"I don't think we have a hangover, we've just got to get on with playing what's in front of us," said the former Leicester Tigers man.

"The side that goes out for us on Monday will be vastly different to the one that played last time, unfortunately.

"It's a shame for the competition because the last two or three times we've played Ulster it's been very tight. They are missing some individuals but I think we're missing 13 lads with Scotland. (Mesulame) Kunavula is with Fiji, so there's 14 guys who potentially would be in and around our squad.

"We just have to accept that's the way the cards have fallen at this point. I'd love to be in Ulster's position where you have a deep squad and bigger budgets and you lose five or six guys to the Test team.

"Those are the things I dream of - having only six players away with the Test squad. But we've just got to deal with it."

Ulster's depth will be tested in the second-row at least after Kieran Treadwell was handed a three-week ban for an act of foul play in the win over Scarlets.

The incident, a high tackle for which he recieved a yellow card at the time, will now see him miss out against Edinburgh as well as the European fixtures against Toulouse and Gloucester.