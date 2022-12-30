Rob Lyttle knows he must be patient, but is hoping to get a New Year run with Ulster after recent surge in form

Rob Lyttle touches down against Connacht in one of his rare outings for Ulster this season

Two tries in four games is a strike rate most back three players would be pleased enough with, but this return is not all that it seems.

Rob Lyttle’s four matches are all he has managed this season, starting with Ulster’s clash with the Ospreys at the beginning of October. But after featuring against the Lions the following week, the 25-year-old was not seen until earlier this month, turning out against La Rochelle and then last weekend in Galway.

At least it appears a fifth appearance is coming his way when Munster visit on New Year’s Day and, as ever, all he can do is justify his selection in the best way possible.

It’s not something any player exactly gets used to, but with Jacob Stockdale, Robert Baloucoune, Ethan McIlroy as well as Michael Lowry and Stewart Moore ahead of you when it comes to selection for either wing or full-back there is a quiet acceptance that the chance of a vacancy cropping up for those outside this group is not high.

Injuries have also been an added impediment for Lyttle who made his debut off the bench back in 2016 with a memorable brace of tries against the Dragons at Ravenhill.

“It is frustrating,” he says. Oobviously I would like to play more but that is not up to me. I suppose that is credit to the depth we have and the players we have, I’ll just keep doing my best to get picked.

“(That means) do all I can when I get a chance to play but also do my best in training to prepare other guys. There is no point walking around all annoyed and huffing, I’ll just try my best to prepare the guys that do get selected.”

When missing out this season at Ravenhill, Lyttle has been turning out for Banbridge, in the All-Ireland League, where his brother Max also plays.

He enjoys being at Bann but he’s still a professional and maintains that gnawing desire to regularly play with Ulster.

Lyttle’s appetite for work has not diminished and after being brought back into a team shorn of Stockdale and Baloucoune for La Rochelle, he stayed in for last Friday’s much-needed result at Connacht where he scored a try.

With Ulster mainly scoring tries through the forwards in recent times, he is quick to point out that he got on the scoresheet at Connacht and that he most definitely does not earn his keep by being a member of the pack.

“We know the maul is a strong point and as long as it continues to work we won’t have to look for a plan B until that time arrives,” is how he tackles Ulster’s predilection for driving over the line.

As for his 18th try in just over 60 Ulster appearances he adds: “There were a few nice offloads in the build up to it and I just took my chance when it came.”

He showed some neat footwork to punch the ball through and dot down which was reminiscent of his ability to control an unpredictable bounce in last season’s storm-lashed game at the Dragons when Lyttle was at full-back and performed with coolness and accuracy in truly atrocious conditions.

“Definitely the most difficult game I’ve played in,” is how last Februarys’ winning visit to Newport is recalled. “Normally it is wet and windy in Galway, but it was never going to be as bad as that day (at the Dragons)."

With the La Rochelle game having been moved to the Aviva Stadium, Lyttle has played only once so far at Ravenhill this season and he is understandably keen to make it onto genuine home soil again for Sunday.

“I’m looking forward to getting back out there and playing in front of our home crowd,” he says.

“We should always be winning at home, and I suppose that, really, Treviso away (next up after Munster) is a game we should be winning as well.

“We have high expectations on ourselves, and I know we have been going through a rough patch, but those expectations don’t change.”