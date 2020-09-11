Rob Lyttle 'sick of hearing' about Ulster's trophy drought and desperate to end the wait

Rob Lyttle spent much of his formative years on the Ravenhill terraces cheering on Ulster, dreaming of emulating the feats of future team-mates Andrew Trimble and Tommy Bowe.

Yet, still just 23-years-old, he has no memory of that pair's part in the province's most recent piece of silverware, the Celtic League title of 2006 coming when the Donaghcloney man was still in primary school.

In the senior set-up since making his debut four years ago this week, the winger wants to end all talk of the "trophy drought" in Belfast when Dan McFarland's men meet Leinster in the PRO14 final tomorrow night.

"I think it's safe to say I'm sick of hearing about when Ulster last won silverware," he said. "It's time we stepped up and won it ourselves.

"I've probably been thinking about that since I made my debut for Ulster, to be honest. It's obviously very exciting, the prospect of potentially lifting the PRO14, and it's definitely something that'll spur me on."

Man-of-the-match in the semi-final win over Edinburgh thanks to a brilliant try, there is a sense that Lyttle has timed his run to perfection - a feeling all too unfamiliar in a young career blighted so far by injury.

Having scored his first Ulster try the same night as Jacob Stockdale opened his own account at Kingspan Stadium, long stretches on the treatment table have meant the pair - separated in age by just nine months - have rarely been released in tandem on opposing wings like they were in the second-half at Murrayfield.

Despite his semi-final heroics, and another key score away to Bath that helped Ulster into next week's Champions Cup quarter-final with Toulouse, tomorrow will be only Lyttle's ninth appearance in what has been another interrupted campaign. The tally will tie a career-high.

"It's been tough," he admitted. "You get going, you finally feel like you're part of a team and it looks like you're playing every week and you're going well, and then you get a setback, it's tough to take.

"But the highs, like the weekend against Edinburgh there, they'd always outweigh the lows, so when a tough time comes along you think about when times were better and that spurs you on to come back and get fit."

Lyttle had actually returned to fitness just before lockdown hit but believes the months spent getting his body right since have been of real benefit. When away from the team, he spent plenty of time working on the defensive side of this game, a reason Dan McFarland cited as the reason he was in the side for these biggest of contests.

"Well, when you're not the biggest bloke on the pitch then you need to make sure you're in the right position all the time or you can very easily get caught out or run over the top of by big guys," he said of doing the extras. "The thing I've been working on with Jared is my positioning, not giving those easy one-on-one chances because whenever you're smaller, those one-on-ones are a lot more difficult to make. So my positioning has been massive and Jared has helped me with that."

Perhaps the biggest factor in him being handed a starter's jersey though is simply confidence and comfort, admitting that going from fan to player for the team he supported as a boy brought with it real pressure.

"I feel a lot more comfortable on the ball and certainly more comfortable in defence. I felt very stressed before, but now I just feel good.

"When you're young and you're playing with guys you used to watch on TV and there's a crowd, it's a long way different from playing for school or club.

"There's pressure, but you get used to that and realise it's just a game of rugby, the game you grew up playing. When you played because you wanted to play it and enjoyed it. Once you get past the professional thing you're just out there having a bit of fun. Ultimately, I'm just enjoying myself and my rugby."

If he's still enjoying himself come 9.30pm tomorrow evening, he'll never have to hear about that trophy drought again.