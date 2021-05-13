Rob Lyttle: Ulster players take Leinster rivalry personally so Rainbow Cup tie is a big deal to us

Not over yet: Rob Lyttle says there is plenty still to play for. Credit: INPHO/Billy Stickland

We’re not too far off from closure now.

Three more games in the Rainbow Cup and Ulster’s season will finally be at an end.

Already there is a sense of reflection on what has been achieved while more than a peek is being taken of what might be expected in the next campaign. It’s just the present that’s getting in the way in the shape of the Rainbow Cup.

Two games which brought pretty desultory efforts when going down to Connacht and Munster has been worrying even if the competition is perhaps one too far for Ulster.

Sandwiched between those inter-pros was the hugely damaging loss to Leicester Tigers which ended Ulster’s interest in making the European Challenge Cup final which means that for the first time since Dan McFarland took over in 2018, the province have notched up three straight defeats.

Throw in tomorrow’s visit to graveyard RDS and the very real prospect of four reverses is staring Ulster firmly in the face. It’s a feeling no one at the Kingspan wants to experience and is threatening to bring an unacceptably ugly end to McFarland’s third campaign in charge.

Ulster know they owe themselves a big performance, it’s just that Leinster away represents pretty much their steepest challenge to put things right again.

Winger Rob Lyttle is willing to address the current difficulties but is determined that Ulster get back on the horse as the season begins to draw to a close.

“While the past couple of games have been disappointing, we’ve actually had quite a good season and I know there’s no silverware to prove that, but actually as a group we have done well,” he maintained.

“We want to finish well now and finish how we started.”

While admitting that losing their place in the Challenge Cup final has been a body blow – it showed at Thomond Park – all the 24-year-old can do is make all the right noises that Ulster can find their mojo again.

“We’re trying to pick ourselves up but we’re not feeling sorry for ourselves,” he said.

“We’re trying to right those wrongs.

“It’s (the Rainbow Cup) not as big a deal as the Challenge Cup and the PRO14 season gone by but these are still inter-pros, they are still big games.

“There are guys (at Ulster) who are trying to push into the Ireland squad for the summer and they want to get one over against the guys they’re playing against.

“They (Leinster) are the best team in the league. There’s massive rivalry and we take it very personally when we play there.

“Also, as it’s the close of the season, there’s competition for guys in the squad to put their hand up for Dan (McFarland) going forward for next year.

“So it’s (the Rainbow Cup) definitely still a big deal.”

Sounds convincing enough but Lyttle is only familiar with being on the losing side at Leinster. Regardless of the result, he will want to see more ball than was the case last Friday in Limerick when one of his more notable moments was a great last-ditch tackle on Dan Goggin, though Munster went on to score anyway.

Naturally, he will be hoping to show his running skills at the RDS but, if not, Lyttle will contribute in other ways.

“I can still bring a lot to the team with my chat on the edge and high ball skills and there are other ways I can get into the game and give the team energy without having the ball in hand,” he said.

Having got back into the side – he started the season well before a back injury in November stalled his frequent starts – Lyttle wants to hang on in there.

Ulster will be hoping to do the same in Dublin 4 tomorrow.