Robert Baloucoune excited to renew his partnership with Jacob Stockdale as Ulster launch new United Rugby Championship season at home to Connacht

United Rugby Championship

Ulster’s Robert Baloucoune can’t wait to get back out on the Ravenhill turf in tandem with Jacob Stockdale against Connacht in tonight’s URC opener.

Stockdale has not played for Ulster in a competitive game since the first contest of the last campaign and, after a year on the sidelines, Baloucoune thinks his involvement will be a huge boost as the League kicks off.

“We were in training the other day and looking round and there were quite a few back-three players,” he said. “It was a nice sight to see so many of us involved. It has been a while since it has been like that because there have been a right few injuries.

“It is good to see Jacob back after a year. We were talking about that before the (pre-season game against Glasgow) at the weekend was cancelled, just how long it had been since me and Jacob had played together.”

Ulster ace Jacob Stockdale spent the vast majority of last season on the sidelines

With their two first-choice wingers back in harness after injury, one of the province’s best to ever play the position has likened Stockdale to a “coiled spring” after such a lengthy time spent on the injury list.

Indeed, ex-Ulster favourite Andrew Trimble believes his former team-mate is primed for a big season.

“It looked like he was pretty fired up and hungry going by those few touches he had against Exeter (in pre-season),” said Trimble. “He looks like a man that’s been like a coiled spring for the last year and a man keen to prove a few people wrong, people have probably written him off and forgotten about him.

“I think any proper Ulster supporter is very excited about having him back because if you get him anywhere near where he was then he’ll be incredible.

“He certainly looks hungry.”