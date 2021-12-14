Robert Baloucoune ruled out of Ulster Rugby’s Champions Cup tie with Northampton Saints due to shoulder injury

Ulster and Ireland are sweating over the fitness of Robert Baloucoune after the flying winger was sent for a scan on his shoulder injury yesterday.

The 24-year-old sustained the knock in Saturday’s win over Clermont, having to be removed from the game in the first-half following a tackle that saw the French side’s lock Jacobus Van Tonder sent to the sin bin.

Seen leaving the Stade Marcel Michelin with his arm in a sling, Baloucoune has already been ruled out of Friday’s key Champions Cup clash with Northampton Saints in Belfast.

With a pivotal run of fixtures to follow, including the festive inter-pros and return European dates, the northern province will be hoping the blow is not as severe as it first seemed. With the Six Nations less than two months away, so too, of course, will Ireland head coach Andy Farrell who gave Baloucoune his second Test cap against Argentina last month.

James Hume could scarcely be doing more to meet Ireland coach Andy Farrell's Ulster challenge.

Ulster’s attack coach Dan Soper said that Ulster had returned from the Auvergne with some bumps and bruises after a testing encounter with training being managed accordingly during what will be just a six-day turnaround for the visit from Saints.

“He’s pretty sore,” he said of Baloucoune’s injury. “He’s been off to get a scan.

“It was pretty physical. Saturday was a physical game. (Yesterday was) a slow day so we are recovering so we can get ourselves ready for training (today).

“We’ve been focusing on details and learning to get up to speed in that way.”

Ulster expect to know more on the Enniskillen man’s condition today while they also wait on their influential skipper Iain Henderson.

The lock hasn’t played since Ireland beat the All Blacks due to a hamstring strain picked up when preparing to face Argentina. He was pulled from the line-up before the start of the game.