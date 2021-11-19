Robert Baloucoune set to start for Ireland against Argentina in final game of autumn internationals

Robert Baloucoune is expected to be given a start by head coach Andy Farrell. Pic: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Robert Baloucoune is set to start for Ireland in Sunday’s final game of the Autumn Internationals against Argentina.

The Ulster winger earned rave reviews for his try-scoring performance on his debut against the USA during the summer.

He has yet to get another taste of international action but it is expected that he will be preferred to Andrew Conway on the right wing when Andy Farrell names his team later today.

That will likely make it two Ulster starters, as Iain Henderson is favourite hold his place in the second row and once again partner James Ryan.

“I could just hear (Ulster team-mate and fellow Ireland debutant) James Hume behind me telling me to ‘run!’ - so that’s what I did,” Baloucoune said of his first Ireland try.

“It was really good and helped me to ease myself in and take the pressure off. I had a lot of people messaging me and sending me videos and stuff, so I really enjoyed it.”

Elsewhere in today’s team announcement, fit again Robbie Henshaw looks set to return after injuring his foot in pre-season and is in line to replace Bundee Aki in the Ireland midfield, where he’d join Garry Ringrose.

The head coach looks set to resist the urge to make major changes and is expected to name a similar, if not unchanged, pack to the one that beat New Zealand last weekend.

That would see Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong build their front-row combination and Henderson once again join Ryan at lock..

Peter O’Mahony is thought to be pushing hard for a starting spot on the back of his cameo off the bench last week, but Farrell may look to give his preferred combination of Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan another run-out on the back of their excellent display last week.

With Jamison Gibson-Park and Johnny Sexton out, Farrell is likely to go for the Munster half-backs, Conor Murray and Joey Carbery, to start.

Hugo Keenan is likely to hold off the claims of Simon Zebo and Jordan Larmour at full-back, with James Lowe again on the left wing opposite Baloucoune.

Dan Sheehan and Tom O’Toole could win their second caps off the bench, while Ryan Baird, Harry Byrne and Craig Casey may return as replacements as Farrell looks to sign off a successful window on a high.

Ireland (possible team v Argentina): H Keenan; R Baloucoune, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; J Carbery, C Murray; A Porter, R Kelleher, T Furlong; I Henderson, J Ryan (capt); C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan.