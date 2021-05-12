Roddy Grant challenges Ulster’s young stars to earn Ireland selection with Rainbow Cup consistency

As a team Ulster may have little to play for but pride in the remainder of their Rainbow Cup campaign but forwards coach Roddy Grant has reminded Irish hopefuls that national selectors will value consistency.

The northern province’s losses to Munster and Connacht so far in this competition have all but ended their interest, and there is perhaps no ground they’d less like to visit than Leinster’s RDS, yet for some a strong performance on Friday night could go a long way.

While Ireland’s planned summer tour to Fiji ultimately proved logistically impossible, this week brought confirmation that both Japan and the USA will visit Dublin for Tests in July.

Already absent his British and Irish Lions contingent, and on the cusp of the latter half of a World Cup cycle, the games provide a rare opportunity for some experimentation from head coach Andy Farrell with a number of Ulstermen perhaps on his mind.

Tom O’Toole and Robert Baloucoune have both already come onto his radar without winning caps, while Eric O’Sullivan has not featured in a squad since his debut against Scotland last December.

James Hume, Nick Timoney and Mike Lowry, meanwhile, have all grown considerably in influence throughout the season.

“I’m in contact with (Ireland’s forwards coach) Paul O’Connell a fair bit, they’ve been around here and seen training,” said Grant. “Their selection (process) is excellent, it’s very thorough. In terms of those guys, they’ll be aware of who they’re looking at for the summer. Whether a game or two at the end of the season will make a huge difference to that that’s up to them, but obviously for the individuals it can only harm them if they don’t play well.

“They need to be consistent. I’ve not coached internationally but I presume consistency is a big part of the selection criteria.

“Those guys are really talented young guys, they’ve got a lot of ability, but I’ve said it before when asked about young guys, the biggest challenge is consistency, whether that’s consistency in physicality, consistency in decision-making or whatever else.

“It’s up to the (Irish) coaches to decide but from our point of view I really hope guys can be involved. International rugby is such a special thing. It means a lot to guys so hopefully they can get selected.”

Those are not the only green jerseys up for grabs with six Ulster players set for sevens action over the weekend, three apiece for the men’s and women’s teams.

Aaron Sexton and Ben Moxham have both already turned out for Ulster this season with their involvement at this International Rugby 7s tournament at St George’s Park another sign of the IRFU’s commitment to a pathway that in recent times has seen the likes of Hugo Keenan, Shane Daly and Will Connors represent Ireland in both versions of the game.

With the final qualifier for the Tokyo Olympics to come this summer, there is another carrot too for those involved, even if there are no doubt some supporters who would rather see the Academy prospects in the frame for a run in some of these Rainbow Cup dead-rubbers.

“There are pros to both,” said Grant, who was named Scottish Sevens Player of the Year the season he signed his first pro deal with Edinburgh.

“For young guys, having played when I was younger, the biggest thing I found was mental development. It was an excellent challenge for me, it was really tough.”