Ronan O’Gara: Ulster aren’t that far away from turning things around, but environment at province needs to improve

Ronan O’Gara believes if Ulster show the same heart and desire which nearly upset his European champions then they’ll soon be a force again, but there is ‘something in the environment that has to get better’.

The latest last-gasp reverse at the Stade Marcel Deflandre on Saturday was a sixth defeat in seven games for Dan McFarland’s men but they took it to La Rochelle for long stretches and led until the clock was in the red before replacement prop Joe Sclavi’s score at the death provided a sucker-punch.

“Not at all, they aren’t (far away),” said the former Ireland and Munster out-half.

“The brutal reality of this job is that you’ve got to concern yourself with your own team.

La Rochelle’s players celebrate Joel Sclavi’s winning try against Ulster

“The statistics say they could have won those games. I don’t even know who they’ve come across in those games but what would disappoint you as a head coach is you look at how they played in Sale and how they played tonight, it’s poles apart. There’s no continuity, there’s no semblance of what we saw tonight in what we saw (against Sale).

“For me that means there’s something in the environment that has to get better because it can’t be like that.

“What you’re trying to do on your bad nights is be six out of 10. We’ve all had it as coaches but I had coffee with Jonny Bell (on Saturday morning) and I think someone like him who gets the province is a huge asset and for me it keeps coming back to people and wanting to play for your people.

“I think they played for Ulster (on Saturday). They had their backs to the wall, the conditions were a bit of a leveller but not as much of a leveller as you might think.

“They were very determined, very aggressive and very accurate in their kicking game. Now, it’s the same as us after Toulouse, when the pressure is on or off, can they repeat it?

O’Gara added: “They’ve a great fixture now to transfer what they did this week and put four or five points on Sale if they can.”

Coming off the back of a big win domestically, O’Gara felt his side were showing some ill effects after ending a nine-game losing streak against Toulouse the previous weekend but was pleased with the character shown by his rotated side to come back and snatch the 7-3 victory.

“What was in evidence tonight was the hangover from Toulouse,” he stated.

Ulster’s Jacob Stockade dejected after the game

“It was a massive mental achievement for some people, not for others. But from the club’s point of view we had to de-load after taking nine defeats in a row and then achieving that, all of a sudden for 48 or 72 hours we’re world beaters, we lose that three days of prep for Ulster.

“(People are thinking) Ulster have lost five out of six, it’s easy we just show up. Anyone who is in sport and in rugby long enough knows that’s not how it works.

“You’re trying to install that in your players but when you don’t have a fear factor it’s a different game. We saw that on Saturday even with a different front-five.

“You’re trying to say this is all they play for, this is all their places, this is their season, this is what can turn it around.

“They were seconds away from it but you talk about fine margins and that’s what happens hopefully when you have that culture of trying to get better every week and that’s what we’re trying to do here.

“Saturday was frustrating in some respects but then you have to draw yourself back a bit because you’ve no (Uini) Atonio, no (Pierre) Bourgarit, (Romain) Sazy didn’t start, (Will) Skelton didn’t start, (Yoan) Tanga didn’t start and that’s what you need, you need a squad and that’s the big message we’re trying to spread here.

“We want to compete on two fronts and I think when, (Tawera) Kerr Barlow didn’t start, (Jonathan) Danty didn’t start, we’ve got great competition for places and we found a way to win.”

◊ Former England boss Eddie Jones is targeting World Cup glory after agreeing to “come home” and lead his native Australia once again. The 62-year-old is returning as head coach on a four-year deal in place of the sacked Dave Rennie, having previously led the team from 2001 to 2005 and oversaw the 2003 World Cup final defeat to England.