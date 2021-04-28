Rory Best: 'Am I ready to let rugby consume my life again? Seattle Seawolves have given me a great chance to find out'

Full backing: Former Ireland rugby captain Rory Best has teamed up with Specsavers to support its Healthy Hearing campaign

When pondering the most enjoyable aspect of retirement, former Ulster and Ireland skipper Rory Best thinks of his weekend, those first hours of his Saturdays and Sundays that after a decade and a half in rugby are no longer coloured by the previous day's result.

Looking back at the times as a player when his sides suffered defeat, he thinks of the impact upon family: kids staying out of his way, cancelled plans with his wife, days ruined by the bounce of a ball.

With that in mind, it is perhaps natural to assume that coaching, with all its associated ups and downs, twists and turns, is not an avenue he would wish to pursue some 18 months on from hanging up his boots following the 2019 World Cup.

And yet, only on Saturday, he was confirmed to be taking up a role with the Seattle Seawolves alongside his former Ulster coach Allen Clarke, a connection originally sparked by his friendship with the brother of the American side's Fermanagh-born owner Adrian Balfour.

"Ultimately, whenever I was playing, I certainly didn't want to be a coach," Ulster's most-capped international said at the launch of Specsavers' Healthy Hearing campaign. "At the same time, it's also okay to change your mind a little bit and change your outlook on where you see yourself being in the future.

"I think that ultimately (Seattle) have given me an opportunity. I always said I wanted to stay in rugby and this is more consultancy, so it's not straight-up coaching.

"I'm not there every single day. The press release almost made it sound like I was taking over as Director of Rugby which is not the case.

"There's a lot going on in my head in terms of what I'd like to see rugby like. What I'm doing with Seattle is mainly Zoom talks with their coaches. I'll review their game and do it mainly like how we reviewed games at Ulster and Ireland. I will look at small details they're missing and almost coaching the coaches if you like, to see what high performance should look like in my opinion.

"So I'm not taking any sessions with the players, certainly not at present. And I'm not going over there. I've so much going on that I can't afford to go over and come back to do the 10 days' quarantine.

"There weren't many opportunities and they gave me one that between myself and Adrian we could tailor to suit what I had time for at this point.

"I am trying to transition out a bit and give a little bit back to the family but it's been a long old lockdown as it has for everyone and I'm wanting to do something now that's challenging.

"I know people talk about a complete career change but at the same time I don't think I exhausted everything within the career that I chose. I think there are potential aspects that I would like to get involved in and like to see if it's something that I can do.

"That's part of the reason why I'm not ready to jump fully in and why the Seattle opportunity was such a good one for me, against something that was completely full-time. In the back of your mind, you're (thinking), 'Am I ready to let rugby consume my life again?' Maybe, maybe not. This is a great way of finding out."

Prior to his work stateside, Best had been taking up something of a mentorship role with the Ulster Academy, working with Kieran Campbell's young crop of forwards on an informal basis.

Those speculating that Best would prove a natural successor to Campbell when the former Irish international scrum-half departs for Ealing at the end of this season, though, seem set to be disappointed.

"It probably is right now," he replied when asked if such a position would be too hands-on at present. "There's an aspect of rugby that I want to be involved in. I don't know that it's every single day on a field coaching.

"It's a little bit more in this high performance pathway and in the Academy system that would be great if there were enough coaches underneath you.

"The time constraints possibly would be too much for me at the minute.

"On the flip side of that, I do want to get myself involved in something that's maybe more meaningful.

"The farm is great, don't get me wrong, it's really great, but it's very much a long-term project.

"Some of the stuff we're doing now is a five-year project and I'm trying to get my head around it because I'm used to seven-day projects, not five-year projects."

There are plenty who assumed Ulster were just that when Dan McFarland took over as head coach in 2018, what was once a plum job then appearing to require something of a rebuild after a period of tumult.

Having returned to the Champions Cup quarter-finals in year one under McFarland, and made a PRO14 final in year two, Best believes Friday night's Challenge Cup semi-final is a precious opportunity to make the leap towards long-sought silverware.

"I do think it's important for Ulster," Best added. "Very early on when Dan came in he talked about trophies, he talked about championships very early on in the piece.

"A trophy would show an improvement over those three years and that's really what they've got to be striving for.

"When they revamped the Champions Cup and Ulster got into the Challenge Cup, you sort of looked at it and thought if Ulster are going to win a trophy very soon, this is the one that they can really go after.

"The problem you have with the PRO14 and the Champions Cup is that you're always coming up against Leinster and I don't think the (other) Irish provinces are quite ready yet to take on Leinster in a final unfortunately. It needs a more long-term view on that in terms of how they develop and that's for another day.

"For Ulster and for Dan, this is a really, really important game. They want to win something and you wouldn't know what this can be the catalyst for.

"I actually think Ulster will have too much as well. I know Leicester have definitely turned a bit of a corner you feel, with Steve Borthwick, but you just don't see the level of consistency that they had when they were Premiership title contenders year on year. I think that's going to take a bit of time.

"Leicester will look at the Connacht game last week and they'll think that if they can keep it to a bit of an arm wrestle at set-piece and really physically go after Ulster and put Ulster on the back foot, that they'll have a really good chance.

"But I just think Ulster will get enough front-foot ball and they've too many attacking weapons for Leicester."

Either way, gone are the days when it would make or break his weekend. Which for now is just how he likes it.