Rory Best: Former Ulster and Ireland captain lands first official coaching role in Major League Rugby

Rory Best has landed his first official coaching role as he makes a rather unexpected switch to Major League Rugby.

The former Ulster and Ireland captain has taken up a position as a skills coach at the Seattle Seawolves.

He will work alongside one of Ulster's 1999 Heineken Cup winning side Allen Clarke, who has signed up with the club as technical coach.

The pair will be with the Seawolves for the remainder of the 2021 campaign and will join the new-look coaching ticket led by interim head coach Pate Tuilevuka, making the move from his previous role as Director of Rugby.

"Rory is current on World Rugby trends and playing techniques. He joins the Seawolves coaching staff to help build elite player skills and capabilities," said the Seawolves statement.

After his retirement from playing, and in addition to his chores on the family farm, Best had been working with the Ulster set-up on an informal basis earlier in the season, spotted on the touchline during Ulster A's win over their Leinster counterparts in January.

Ulster A coach Kieran Campbell later confirmed Best was working in a mentoring role.

"During the summer Rory gave me a call," Campbell explained. "He's really busy, he's a load of things going on off the pitch between business and farming, but he was looking to just keep that connection.

"He's been in and out. He enjoys giving back and mentoring. A former captain of Ireland, hugely successful, it's been good for me too and the staff to bounce things off him on how we're doing.

"Even sitting in the box, he could give us some feedback on how we were coaching and the language we were getting down to the players. It's sort of a mentoring role all round, but to be honest. As he said himself, he was out with the cattle at the crack of dawn and just came over after."

The Seavwolves are currently bottom of the Major League Rugby standings with one win from four matches.

Best will be working with one more familiar face in the form of ex-Ulster centre David Busby.