Rory Best to release autobiography after retirement from Ulster and Ireland

Former Ulster and Ireland captain Rory Best is set to shed some light on the inside story of a legendary rugby career in an autobiography to be released next year.

Best called time on his career at the top level after Ireland's World Cup exit, although will take to the pitch later this month when he lines out for the Barbarians at Twickenham.

He will tell the tale of his 15 year career in the book that is due to be released on March 5, 2020 and is already available to pre-order for the reduced price of £16.

"This is the story of his relentless drive to make the best not only of his own talent but of those around him, overcoming setbacks, off-field misdemeanours and horrific injuries – he was heralded as a hero for playing on against the All Blacks with a broken arm," said publisher Hodder & Stoughton.

"It is the story of how he refused to be held back by his own limitations as a player and how his relentless commitment to the sport enabled him to play his best rugby in his 30s, despite the intense physical demands of playing in the front row."

The Banbridge man won 221 caps for Ulster, 124 for his nation and nine over two tours with the British and Irish Lions.

Along with his brother Simon, Best was part of the Ulster team that won the PRO12 title in 2006 and would go on to take over the captaincy from his sibling.

His recent accomplishments as Ireland skipper, however, have really secured his spot amongst the island's favourite sporting sons.

Best was entrusted by Ireland coach Joe Schmidt to lead a side that looked on the wane following the 2015 World Cup. His inspirational leadership skills and assertive qualities proved to be the foundation stone for the most successful period in Ireland’s history.

His first year in charge saw Ireland complete a hat-trick of victories against the southern hemisphere Big Three (New Zealand, Australia and South Africa), including leading his side to a first ever victory over world champions New Zealand in Chicago.

That ended the All Blacks' record-winning streak of 18 Test victories and it would be followed by another win over Steve Hansen's men in Dublin in November 2018, with Ireland then named as World Rugby's Team of the Year.

There were trophies too, the highlight arriving then Rory led the side to their third Grand Slam title, culminating with a famous victory over England at Twickenham, and a record-breaking run of 12 successive Test victories.