Rory Best’s first international coaching role confirmed for autumn internationals

Former Ireland skipper will work with Flying Fijians this Autumn

The former Ireland skipper will be working with Fiji in fixtures against Spain, Wales and Georgia.

Best, Ulster's most capped player in history, will be taking his first steps into the international coaching arena having already held a role with the Seattle Seawolves and worked informally with the Ulster Academy since retiring from the game in 2019.

With Fiji taking the decision not to bring usual head coach Vern Cotter or his staff to Europe, or indeed any of the side's southern hemisphere-based players, due to travel restrictions, Best will be part of a new-look panel that is headed up by the nation's sevens coach Gareth Barber.

“We could not take the risk of players and staff being stuck in the Northern Hemisphere in 2022 as such we made the decision not to use anyone from the Southern Hemisphere for the tour," said the FRU Chief Executive John O'Connor.

"Since we are not engaging our coaches, management and players from the southern hemisphere, we have had no option but to look at alternative arrangements in the northern hemisphere. As such Olympic Gold medal winning and outgoing Fijian 7s Coach Gareth Baber has been given the responsibility to lead the pack as head coach, former Scottish and current Edinburgh attack coach Duncan Hodge will be in-charge of the backs, high performance skills coach of the Seattle Seawolves and former Irish hooker Rory Best will look after the forwards and former Springboks and Scotland coach Richie Gray who was with Flying Fijians during the Autumn Nations Cup last year will oversee the ruck and contact area.

"It was a natural selection with Baber. He obviously has five years of experience working with the Fijian 7s team, managing high profile players and putting in a plan for the international competition and achieving positive results. While we understand it will be a challenge for Gareth, we believe he will gel well with the Fijian players as they prepare for the three Tests. We are thankful that Gareth took on the challenge. His involvement as the head coach will be the final curtain of his 5 year involvement with Fiji Rugby prior to moving to his new appointment."

Best has become a regular back at Kingspan Stadium this season, serving as a pundit on the BBC NI's coverage of United Rugby Championship games as well as hosting a preview show with former Ulster and Ireland team-mate Tommy Bowe.

Speaking earlier this year, he said he was still unsure if day-to-day coaching was what he wanted from his post-playing career and cited the examples of former team-mates Paul O'Connell (now Ireland's forwards coach) and Ronan O'Gara (head coach at La Rochelle) as past players who had dipped their toes in various waters after their careers ended.

“I actually travelled back from the England Autumn Nations Cup game with Paulie," Best said not long after his involvement with Seattle was confirmed.

"He was covering it for Amazon or somebody and we happened to have the same flight back and we had a good chat then.

“Paulie is someone you look at, even in terms of some of the aspects when he was playing, and went ‘yeah, he does it right.'

"He’s very smart and very precise with what he does and I like that. Like me, he retired and had a family and the fact he went to Toulon suggested he wanted to experience different things. I was very tempted to go to Bristol because of the experience of something different and just to work with someone like Pat Lam.

"It didn’t happen in the end, with the stage my kids were at and I had had enough of travelling around the place on my own. I was maybe a beaten docket at that stage and I left it alone but there are similarities.

"The big thing is trying to get the balance between wanting this free time in that when you are playing you feel like you can’t wait for that and as soon as you get it you want to be busy again and you want to be involved in rugby.

"Paul looks to me like someone who has been trying to balance that now and maybe has the right balance now. It’s just about not being afraid to try different things. A lot of people will look at being involved with America and wonder what that is about when there is the PRO14, the Premiership, the French, O’Gara went to New Zealand.

"It’s about experiencing different things and seeing can you get the stuff in your head out of your mouth so that someone else can learn from it and it doesn’t matter what environment you do that in.

"Some can and some can’t. The likes of the out-halves: somebody like ROG, Johnny (Sexton) will be similar in a few years. They run teams whereas someone like me or Paulie, you might be the captain and Paulie ran the lineout and I probably ran the scrum, but the out-half ultimately runs the thing. You are always unsure if you can get your points across to be a good coach. You don’t want to be somebody moving from job to job because they are just not very good at it.”

Among the players Best will be working with is Leone Nakarawa, the Toulon forward who had agreed a deal to join Ulster this summer only for the switch to fall through after a medical.

Fiji squad:

Forwards – Peni Ravai, Eroni Mawi, Samuel Matavesi, Peniami Narisia, Luke Tagi, Mesake Doge, Leeroy Atalifo, Tevita Ratuva, Temo Mayanavanua, Albert Tuisue, Leone Nakarawa, Peceli Yato, Johnny Dyer, Masivesi Dakuwaqa, Mesulame Kunavula, Bill Mata.

Backs – Frank Lomani, Nikola Matawalu, Ben Volavola, Vilimoni Botitu, Levani Botia, Eneriko Buliruarua, Waisea Nayacalevu, Josua Tuisova, Eroni Sau, Aminiasi Tuimaba, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Seta Tuicuvu.