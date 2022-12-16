Rory Sutherland set for first Ulster start as Dan McFarland rings the changes for massive La Rochelle clash

Scotland international Rory Sutherland is set for his first Ulster start after returning from injury for Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup clash against La Rochelle (5.30pm kick-off).

The British and Irish Lions loosehead has made just one appearance so far for the province, coming off the bench against Munster, but has recovered from a knee injury sustained on international duty to take his place in the starting line-up.

Sutherland is one of eight changes to the squad named by head coach Dan McFarland, who is also able to welcome back captain Iain Henderson and scrum-half John Cooney for their second pool game.

Also introduced to the starting line-up are Luke Marshall and Rob Lyttle in the back line, while Tom Stewart, Marty Moore and Sam Carter are brought into the pack.

Ulster could badly do with a big performance on Saturday against the defending European champions after back-to-back losses to Leinster and Sale Sharks, with the latter being the first time they had ever been held scoreless in a European tie.

Lyttle comes into the line-up for the injured Jacob Stockdale in a back three that also includes Ethan McIlroy and Mike Lowry, with Marshall coming in for James Hume in the centre alongside Stuart McCloskey.

Billy Burns partners Cooney at half-back, while it is an all-changed front row consisting of Sutherland, Stewart and Moore.

Skipper Henderson gets a second consecutive start at blindside flanker after also wearing the six jersey against Leinster, and he is joined in the back row by Nick Timoney and Duane Vermeulen, with Alan O’Connor and Carter the locks.

Herring, Eric O’Sullivan and Gareth Milasinovich are the front row replacements, assisted in the forwards by Kieran Treadwell and David McCann, with Nathan Doak, Stewart Moore and Ben Moxham the substitutes in the backs.

ULSTER

15. Mike Lowry; 14. Ethan McIlroy, 13. Luke Marshall, 12. Stuart McCloskey, 11. Rob Lyttle; 10. Billy Burns, 9. John Cooney; 1. Rory Sutherland, 2. Tom Stewart, 3. Marty Moore; 4. Alan O’Connor, 5. Sam Carter; 6. Iain Henderson (captain), 7. Nick Timoney, 8. Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16. Rob Herring, 17. Eric O’Sullivan, 18. Gareth Milasinovich, 19. Kieran Treadwell, 20. David McCann, 21. Nathan Doak, 22. Stewart Moore, 23. Ben Moxham.

LA ROCHELLE

15. Brice Dulin; 14. Dillyn Leyds, 13. Ulupano Seuteni, 12. Jonathan Danty, 11. Pierre Boudehent; 10. Antoine Hastoy, 9. Tawera Kerr-Barlow; 1. Reda Wardi, 2. Pierre Bourgarit, 3. Uini Atonio; 4. Romain Sazy, 5. Will Skelton; 6. Rémi Bourdeau, 7. Yoan Tanga, 8. Gregory Alldritt (captain).

Replacements: 16. Quentin Lespiaucq, 17. Thierry Paiva, 18. Joel Sclavi, 19. Ultan Dillane, 20. Paul Boudehent, 21. Thomas Berjon, 22. Levani Botia, 23. Raymond Rhule.

Referee: Luke Pearce (England)