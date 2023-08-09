Sadhbh McGrath: I knew Ulster was the place for me as I signed pro deal

Aa the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championships get underway this weekend, Ulster will have a new minted professional on their books.

Kathryn Dane, Claire Boles and Brittany Hogan were the Ulsterwomen among the first raft of players to be centrally contracted to the IRFU last October but, after making her Irish debut during the Six Nations, teenager Sadhbh McGrath inked a deal herself this summer.

The 18-year-old prop, who was still in school when she pulled on the green jersey for the first time against Wales in the spring, plans to juggle rugby with study, aiming to attend Maynooth University in September pending her Leaving Cert results at the end of this month.

Originally from a GAA background, the Donegal native may be an unlikely pro but quickly realised that there was a future for her in the oval-ball game.

“Nora Stapleton is from very close to me and I always knew she made it big,” she says of the 50-times Irish international who was part of sides that won a Grand Slam and beat New Zealand at a World Cup.

“That was in the back of my mind. It’s not where you’re from, just what you’re willing to give.

“I didn’t expect there to be so many opportunities in rugby but once I was playing U18s for Ulster it was like this is where I want to go now.”

Indeed, while she will be viewed as a key player for Ulster in the interpro series that begins with the hosting of Munster in Armagh on Saturday afternoon, this time last year she had yet to even play for the senior side.

“I played Ulster U18s this time last year and then Ulster senior for the first time in January,” she remembers. “Those games were definitely where I was seen.

“I was playing with girls that I played underage with and having a great time and if I’m enjoying myself I feel like I play my best.”

Not that it was all straightforward for someone whose rapid ascent through the ranks meant she was still learning the game while playing representative rugby.

“At the start I didn’t really get the scrums,” she admits of picking up the set-piece rather than simply picking up the ball and running with it.

“Every scrum is different and you get to be comfortable with that. At the start I was like, ‘this doesn’t feel the same as it did before’ but now that’s what I’m expecting so it’s coming on.”

The interpro series, which sees Ulster travel to Leinster (August 19) and Connacht (September 2) after this week’s opener is the start of a busy run for Ireland’s international players.

After pulling on their provincial jerseys over the next month, players will be back to their club sides for the All Ireland League which starts mid-September.

From there, the inaugural Women’s XVs series, in which Ireland start in the third tier, sees the national side travel to Dubai under new head coach Scott Bemand for games across three weekends in October.

With the interpros having been played in the winter last time around, McGrath feels the change will have players primed for Test duty.

“This gives us an opportunity to get loads of game-time before the WXVs which is so important,” she says. “All you need is to play games, it teaches you what’s right and wrong and, for me especially, I need to get loads of game-time in the front row.

“The more scrums the better. You can never have too many.”