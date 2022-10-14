Sam Carter is well versed on the tasks that await on Ulster’s South African voyage as Lions challenge looms

May 2018 was the last time Sam Carter played at Emirates Airlines Park — Ellis Park in old money — back when Super Rugby included the South Africans and the travel, time zone-wise, was nearly as punishing as Johannesburg’s altitude.

Back then, he and his Brumbies team-mates were on the wrong end of the 42-24 result, hardly memorable for anyone on the Canberra-based franchise’s selection for the day and yet there is something of note from the occasion.

Just over a year later, Carter would join Ulster and in doing so become the third member of Brumbies’ side tanked in Joburg to spend time playing at Ravenhill as Christian Leali’ifano was at out-half while on the wing stood Henry Speight, with both at the province on loan deals before the Australian lock was recruited as a more permanent member of the squad in summer 2019.

Not that such trivia fazes Carter, his takeaways from playing in South Africa are simply boiled down to wins, defeats, and the arduous task of playing there whether at altitude or sea level.

“I’ve played in Joburg and Durban and I’ve had some good experiences there and some pretty tough ones as well,” the 16-times capped Wallaby explains ahead of tomorrow’s clash with the Lions and next week’s trip to the Sharks.

And it’s not just a case of how things went during his time with the Brumbies, as Carter’s second game with Ulster back in October 2019 was in Bloemfontein and ended up with the visitors being tanked 63-26 at the Cheetahs; his first try for his new team being somewhat lost by the outcome.

“I think the challenge is still the same,” said the 33-year-old when comparing his experiences in South Africa from Super Rugby to what he has faced there since coming to Belfast.

“It’s a bit closer this time and it’s pretty much the same time zone which makes it a little bit easier.

“But whenever you go to South Africa and play those big physical teams, it’s really tough and the mindset has to be switched on otherwise they can make it pretty hard for you.

“They are incredibly physical and pride themselves on the set-piece and physicality around the pitch so for where we are and where we want to be as a pack, we need to take it to them both in Joburg and in Durban so that’s the main focus for us.”

Sam Carter

Referring specifically to what Ulster will be facing against the Lions this weekend, Carter adds: “We want to take the challenge to them.

“They’ve been in the UK for the last few weeks, and this will be their first home match in a while, and they can really get a roll on when they play in front of their home crowd.

“In order for us to stop that, we really have to turn up physically.”

He certainly managed that last week when the Ospreys were sent packing, even scoring two tries as Ulster crossed the line a total of seven times in what was a one-sided romp.

Afterwards, Dan McFarland even name-checked him as a player who produces quality work when it comes to his primary duties.

“I’m pretty happy,” is how he reacts to the form shown last Friday.

“It’s tight for spots in the second row as we have a lot of good locks here so to keep your spot or make the team, you need to perform at a consistent level and fight for everything you get.

“I’m enjoying playing at the moment and I’m hoping that form continues.”

Fair enough and he readily accepts that with Alan O’Connor, Kieran Treadwell, Cormac Izuchukwu, Frank Bradshaw-Ryan and the yet-to-return Iain Henderson all having to battle over two starting places, and one spot on the bench, game-time will only come to those who can add value.

“We’re not exactly all the same (type of player) but the different combinations put together have to do a job,” he adds.

"Otherwise, you might not be there the next week so that’s what I’m enjoying the most about it at the moment.

“We’ve got three away games in a row now so we want to play at the standard we can play to so hopefully we can get some good results as well.”

He’ll not want a repeat of the last visit to Joburg, nor the yellow card he shipped to ensure it all was best forgotten.