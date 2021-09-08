Saracens v Ulster team news: John Cooney and Ireland stars return to much-changed Ulster line-up

Ulster welcome back some of their top names for tomorrow’s pre-season friendly against Saracens at London’s Honourable Artillery Company (5pm)

John Cooney is set to start on his eagerly awaited return from a neck injury sustained during the Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Leicester Tigers.

He took to social media yesterday to confirm that he had been given the all clear to play after initially admitting he had been “a little bit concerned” about his future after the severity of the injury became clear.

"Going to really appreciate everything about this season. Looking forward to adding to the highlight reel,” he said yesterday.

He’ll be joined at half-back by Billy Burns, returning from international duty.

In the back three, Robert Baloucoune is back after his successful Ireland debut, as is Michael Lowry, who trained with the international side over the summer. They’re joined by Craig Gilroy, who is on 194 caps for his province.

In the midfield, Ireland’s James Hume is joined by fellow up-and-coming star Stewart Moore

In the pack, two of last week’s try-scorers, Andrew Warwick and Brad Roberts have been given the nod at loosehead prop and hooker respectively. Marty Moore will join them in the front row at tighthead. Alan O’Connor will captain the side from the second row and will partner Mick Kearney. Greg Jones switches to blindside flanker, and Sean Reidy comes in to start at openside. Nick Timoney returns to start at Number Eight.

John Andrew, Callum Reid, Tom O’Toole, Sam Carter, Matty Rea, Ross Kane, Marcus Rea, David McCann and Harry Sheridan provide the forward reinforcements on the bench. David Shanahan, Ethan McIlroy, Ben Moxham, Ian Madigan, Angus Curtis and Ben Carson will offer back line cover.

The match will be streamed live on the Saracens website and, as always, there will be live updates on the Belfast Telegraph website.

Ulster team to play Saracens

(15-9) Michael Lowry, Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Stewart Moore, Craig Gilroy, Billy Burns, John Cooney;

(1-8) Andrew Warwick, Brad Roberts, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor (Capt.), Mick Kearney, Greg Jones, Sean Reidy, Nick Timoney.

Replacements: John Andrew, Callum Reid, Tom O’Toole, Sam Carter, Matty Rea, David Shanahan, Ethan McIlroy, Ben Moxham, Ross Kane, Marcus Rea, David McCann, Harry Sheridan, Ian Madigan, Angus Curtis, Ben Carson.