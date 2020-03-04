Schools' Cup: Wallace HS battle through brave Methody comeback to set up final against RS Armagh

Wallace HS 22-17 Methody

Wednesday 4th March 2020 | WHS vs MCB Harry McMeekin is tackled by Adam Reid during the Ulster SchoolsÕ Cup Semi-Final between Wallace High School and MCB at Kingspan Stadium, Ravenhill Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo by John Dickson / DICKSONDIGITAL

Wednesday 4th March 2020 | WHS vs MCB Ben Carson during the Ulster SchoolsÕ Cup Semi-Final between Wallace High School and MCB at Kingspan Stadium, Ravenhill Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo by John Dickson / DICKSONDIGITAL

Wednesday 4th March 2020 | WHS vs MCB Harry Wallace during the Ulster SchoolsÕ Cup Semi-Final between Wallace High School and MCB at Kingspan Stadium, Ravenhill Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo by John Dickson / DICKSONDIGITAL

Wednesday 4th March 2020 | WHS vs MCB Harry Wallace during the Ulster SchoolsÕ Cup Semi-Final between Wallace High School and MCB at Kingspan Stadium, Ravenhill Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo by John Dickson / DICKSONDIGITAL

Wednesday 4th March 2020 | WHS vs MCB Harry Wallace is stopped short of the line by Conor Spence during the Ulster SchoolsÕ Cup Semi-Final between Wallace High School and MCB at Kingspan Stadium, Ravenhill Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo by John Dickson / DICKSONDIGITAL

Wednesday 4th March 2020 | WHS vs MCB Andrew McMurray is tackled by Harry Wallace during the Ulster SchoolsÕ Cup Semi-Final between Wallace High School and MCB at Kingspan Stadium, Ravenhill Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo by John Dickson / DICKSONDIGITAL

Wednesday 4th March 2020 | WHS vs MCB Ben Carson is tackled by Peter OÕHagan during the Ulster SchoolsÕ Cup Semi-Final between Wallace High School and MCB at Kingspan Stadium, Ravenhill Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo by John Dickson / DICKSONDIGITAL

Wednesday 4th March 2020 | WHS vs MCB Charlie Irvine during the Ulster SchoolsÕ Cup Semi-Final between Wallace High School and MCB at Kingspan Stadium, Ravenhill Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo by John Dickson / DICKSONDIGITAL

Wednesday 4th March 2020 | WHS vs MCB Jack Dillon races clear during the Ulster SchoolsÕ Cup Semi-Final between Wallace High School and MCB at Kingspan Stadium, Ravenhill Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo by John Dickson / DICKSONDIGITAL

Wednesday 4th March 2020 | WHS vs MCB Jack Dillon races clear during the Ulster SchoolsÕ Cup Semi-Final between Wallace High School and MCB at Kingspan Stadium, Ravenhill Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo by John Dickson / DICKSONDIGITAL

Wednesday 4th March 2020 | WHS vs MCB Jack Dillon races clear during the Ulster SchoolsÕ Cup Semi-Final between Wallace High School and MCB at Kingspan Stadium, Ravenhill Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo by John Dickson / DICKSONDIGITAL

Wednesday 4th March 2020 | WHS vs MCB Jack Dillon races clear during the Ulster SchoolsÕ Cup Semi-Final between Wallace High School and MCB at Kingspan Stadium, Ravenhill Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo by John Dickson / DICKSONDIGITAL

Wednesday 4th March 2020 | WHS vs MCB Ben Carson scores for Wallace during the Ulster SchoolsÕ Cup Semi-Final between Wallace High School and MCB at Kingspan Stadium, Ravenhill Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo by John Dickson / DICKSONDIGITAL

Wednesday 4th March 2020 | WHS vs MCB Ben Carson on the attack for Wallace during the Ulster SchoolsÕ Cup Semi-Final between Wallace High School and MCB at Kingspan Stadium, Ravenhill Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo by John Dickson / DICKSONDIGITAL

Wednesday 4th March 2020 | WHS vs MCB Ben Carson on the attack for Wallace during the Ulster SchoolsÕ Cup Semi-Final between Wallace High School and MCB at Kingspan Stadium, Ravenhill Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo by John Dickson / DICKSONDIGITAL

Wednesday 4th March 2020 | WHS vs MCB Ben Carson on the attack for Wallace during the Ulster SchoolsÕ Cup Semi-Final between Wallace High School and MCB at Kingspan Stadium, Ravenhill Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo by John Dickson / DICKSONDIGITAL

Wednesday 4th March 2020 | WHS vs MCB Conor Spence scores for MCB during the Ulster SchoolsÕ Cup Semi-Final between Wallace High School and MCB at Kingspan Stadium, Ravenhill Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo by John Dickson / DICKSONDIGITAL

Wednesday 4th March 2020 | WHS vs MCB Harry McMeekin during the Ulster SchoolsÕ Cup Semi-Final between Wallace High School and MCB at Kingspan Stadium, Ravenhill Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo by John Dickson / DICKSONDIGITAL

Wednesday 4th March 2020 | WHS vs MCB Harry McMeekin is tackled by Adam Reid during the Ulster SchoolsÕ Cup Semi-Final between Wallace High School and MCB at Kingspan Stadium, Ravenhill Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo by John Dickson / DICKSONDIGITAL

Wednesday 4th March 2020 | WHS vs MCB Harry McMeekin during the Ulster SchoolsÕ Cup Semi-Final between Wallace High School and MCB at Kingspan Stadium, Ravenhill Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo by John Dickson / DICKSONDIGITAL

Wednesday 4th March 2020 | WHS vs MCB Nathan Doak converts a penalty goal for Wallace during the Ulster SchoolsÕ Cup Semi-Final between Wallace High School and MCB at Kingspan Stadium, Ravenhill Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo by John Dickson / DICKSONDIGITAL

Wednesday 4th March 2020 | WHS vs MCB Wallace High School celebrate winning the Ulster SchoolsÕ Cup Semi-Final between Wallace High School and MCB at Kingspan Stadium, Ravenhill Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo by John Dickson / DICKSONDIGITAL

Wallace High braved a spirited comeback from Methodist College Belfast to reach their first Danske Bank Schools' Cup final since 2015 with a 22-17 win at Kingspan Stadium.

Tries from centres Jack Dillon and Ben Carson, along with a second-half score from Jamie McNeight, earned the win for Wallace, who had to survive a late comeback from the Belfast school after Charlie Irvine was sin-binned.

It means that for the first time since 1994 there will be no Belfast based school in the final of the Schools' Cup, with Wallace going in search of their first ever title, while Armagh will bid for their 10th.

Fly-half Nathan Doak, who represented Ulster A earlier this season, kicked seven points for Wallace in the victory, while Ulster Under-19 No.8 Reuben Crothers picked up the man of the match in leading from the front.

Doak kicked the Lisburn school into a fourth-minute lead through a penalty, but Methody were the better side for the majority of the first half and deservedly took the lead midway through.

It looked like they might not make the most of their dominance as Wallace stood strong in defence, but eventually they did score, Ulster Under-19 centre Callum Davidson kicking through for winger Callum Doherty to touch down.

But Wallace hit back just before half-time with a double blow, Dillon and Ulster Under-18 centre both weaving through the MCB defence and under the posts for scores converted by Doak.

And the lead became 17 points when Ulster Under-18 full-back McNeight sauntered over midway through the second half after Wallace did some excellent defending to deny Methody at one end and then put the ball through the hands at the other for a fine backs try.

But Irvine's yellow card made it a frantic finish, the lock binned for repeated offences at the line with eight minutes remaining, and Methody made them pay immediately as full-back Conor Spence spun over for the try shortly after.

That would prove to be too little, too late, however, and although hooker Harry McCartney bashed over for a third Methody try, that would be the final play of the game, with Wallace doing just enough to hold on to reach the final.

Relive all the action on our live blog: