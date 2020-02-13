Sean Reidy extends Ulster stay as province announce two-year deal for flanker

Ulster have secured the future of one of their most reliable players, tying down flanker Sean Reidy to a new two-year contract at Kingspan Stadium.

The 30-year-old will stay in Belfast until the summer of 2022 and has agreed to take his time with the province up to eight years having joined initially in 2014.

Reidy has been involved in all but one matchday squad this season, such is his importance to the team, and leads the forwards in clean breaks (7) and tackles (209).

The Auckland-born flanker has been relied upon heavily by head coach Dan McFarland and is third in Ulster's appearance charts this season, playing 985 minutes for the team, behind only Luke Marshall and John Cooney.

The two-time Irish international is one of the club's most experienced players having made 120 appearances for the province since joining six seasons ago.

"This is my sixth season with Ulster and I’m enjoying it as much as ever. Belfast has become my home and it’s great to get signed up for another two years," said Reidy.

"Ulster is a fantastic squad to be a part of and I am very much looking forward to what the future holds for both me as an individual and as part of the wider team."

Head coach McFarland added: "Sean is a player who brings a depth of experience and skill to our squad – and I am delighted that he has chosen to secure the next two years with Ulster.

"As a regular in our matchday squads, Sean’s ongoing contribution to Ulster on the pitch is evident. Off the pitch, Sean also brings leadership and knowledge which is invaluable for our current group of players.

"This contract extension is just reward for Sean’s hard work and determination."

Reidy's re-signing follows extensions for Billy Burns, Rob Lyttle, Marty Moore, Stewart Moore and Matty Rea already announced by the province, while winger Jacob Stockdale has also agreed a long-term stay at Ulster by signing a central contract with the IRFU.

Getting Reidy's future confirmed takes another name off Ulster's outstanding contracts list, with the province still needing to sort out deals for Will Addison, John Andrew, Louis Ludik, Jack McGrath, Jordi Murphy and Andy Warwick before the end of the season.