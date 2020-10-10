Seeing Academy pals hit heights was major inspiration to take my game to next level, says Ulster centre Moore

Rising star relishing making impact alongside Hume and Lowry

For a man who spent parts of lockdown sowing grass on the Ballymoney pitches where he once played mini-rugby, it's perhaps no surprise that Stewart Moore's attitude to dealing with the attention of a first Ulster start and try in last week's win over Benetton was quite simply 'head down, phone off'.

The impressive youngster is already well used to catching the eye - both an incredible score for the Irish Under-20s at the World Cup last summer and a scarcely believable out-the-back-door offload on his senior debut for Ulster in December went rugby's version of viral - but something about scoring a try at the Kingspan Stadium, where he once served as the team mascot, while wearing his home province's No.12 jersey felt on a different level.

"It just means more to me with Ulster, 100%," he said. "I've been here now for three years and I'm a local lad. I loved every minute of it."

In what was a new experience for the 21-year-old - who has retained his place in midfield for today's PRO14 trip to Ospreys -there was something decidedly familiar about those around him.

Slotting in between fellow Academy graduates Mike Lowry and James Hume against the Italian visitors, the trio - who all crossed the whitewash - have become so attuned to each others' games that Moore jokes at times it felt like playing "ball in the back garden".

Having first met as opposition players when Hume and Lowry were at RBAI and Moore attended Dalriada then Ballymena Academy, they have come through the under-age set-ups together.

"There's a little bit of chemistry," smiled Moore. "You kind of know how each other plays and even coming through school you knew how they played.

"I had to learn how to defend them so I know how they attack. It's nice.

"I remember always watching Mikey and James at Under-19s and that was the level I wanted to go to. They were always the talk of the team and driving the standards, especially coming from a prestigious school like RBAI where they knew how to win. It's been great playing in between them.

"James, I don't think he slept a wink the night before the game because he knew it was such a young back-line but it's class."

Fans will continue to hope that it's these bright prospects who form the side's 10-12-13 axis of the future, but in the present they'll not be reprising their exact roles this weekend with Ian Madigan taking Lowry's place in the 10 jersey at the Liberty Stadium.

Moore, too, knows that while he has the chance to impress once again in Wales, and presumably moving forward through the long international window, that Stuart McCloskey remains of vital importance to the way Ulster play.

The chance to learn from the Bangor man, who on Wednesday of next week will join up with the Irish squad for the soon-to-resume Six Nations, is one to relish.

"Playing 12, it's mainly passing and carrying that are to be worked on," he said.

"Ball-carrying is very important at inside centre and I'm just working on that and seeing if I can do anything different because I know I wouldn't be as physical as big Stu.

"Filling his boots for now is very tough."

The secret to earning his chance to do so of late has been nothing more than a focus on getting the body right.

Having first featured for the side all the way back in a 2018 pre-season fixture against Gloucester when only a few months out of school, the path to his full debut last Christmas and then first start last week felt almost delayed despite his still tender years.

Struggles with injuries, which cost him a shot at the Grand Slam with the Irish Under-20s in 2019 and then cut short a World Cup so lit up by his try, had been difficult to deal with for a player not yet used to how such spells on the sidelines are as much a part of the game as gripes about the offside line.

"In the first year especially it was tough," he admitted.

"I did my MCL but I came into that pre-season and was really looking forward to it. But then you get pushed back a bit and after that I had my concussions.

"The next goal was the Six Nations but I missed that through injury as well. It was just a tough period, especially because they went on to win the Grand Slam.

"It was a tough pill to swallow. It was kind of just aims after aims, target after target. Luckily I got on the plane to the Junior World Cup in Argentina but that was short and sweet and I was back on the plane again with my shoulder. It's part and parcel, injuries in rugby, I've learned that early and I'm sure there'll be plenty more to go."

As such, Moore is keen to avoid looking too far beyond the next game, determined to enjoy each exciting moment as it comes before planning for the next one.

"Last year and the year before, I'd set these goals but with injuries those goals can crumble away sometimes," he said.

"We're on the right track anyway so I just want to keep the head down. I don't want to get my hopes up too much."

Those in his circle likely wouldn't let him get too far ahead of himself regardless.

Any danger of that and there'd no doubt be a job or two found around his old club to occupy his time instead.

"Yeah, Ballymoney people will keep you right," he laughed.

"Those pitches are immaculate now by the way. They're a real dream."