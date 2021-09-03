Seven-try Saracens condemn Ulster to friendly defeat as Kingspan Stadium reopens doors

The biggest crowd housed by Kingspan Stadium since February of 2020 were quietened by two devastating periods of play by visiting Saracens as Mark McCall's men picked up the win in this first friendly of the pre-season.

Having scored four tries in double-quick time in the first-half to seize a 26-7 advantage at the turn, the freshly promoted English side would be hauled back to 26-21 by a much improved northern province in the second-half.

But, despite replacement scrum-half Ivan van Zyl being shown a red card for a reckless challenge on Craig Gilroy, the 14 men stormed back to seal the win with a late hat-trick from Ben Harris.

With such occasions hardly about the result, Ulster’s head coach Dan McFarland can at least focus on his side’s own purple patches while some helped their cause more than others in the battle for minutes when the season kicks off proper at home to Glasgow later this month.

Youngsters Nathan Doak and Callum Reid certainly pressed their respective claims in a first-half when Ulster looked out-gunned, though they were answered by their positional rivals Dave Shanahan and Andrew Warwick after the turn.

New signing Mick Kearney was busy himself while Ian Madigan, as would be expected, showed his class leading an inexperienced backline.

Ulster had taken the lead when rolling the dice after a strong start, knocking to the corner rather than taking aim for the posts from a penalty and the following passage will have been pleasing to forwards coach Roddy Grant.

Against a sizeable and experienced Sarries pack, Greg Jones rose highest to claim the lineout and, while the maul was stalled with John Andrew sensing the line, the props took up the charge.

Both Ross Kane and Callum Reid barged forward and it was Matty Rea burrowing his way over from close range.

The lead was short-lived, though, the visitors seizing the opportunity afforded to them when referee Frank Murphy gave them a penalty when judging Stewart Moore’s attempted intercept a deliberate knock-on and a well-worked move off the line-out saw full-back Elliott Obatoyinbo over on the far side.

They’d waste no time in getting over again through Nick Tompkins and the hosts had barely had a chance to see the ball before they were under their posts twice more. First Tom Woolstencroft dotted down after a rolling maul and only moments later Obatoyinbo was over for a second.

Four tries in 19 first-half minutes and Saracens’ greater nous was clear, with No.10 Alex Goode pulling the strings behind a pack that was winning both collisions and breakdown penalties at will.

The game took on a style more befitting of a pre-season game thereafter, a development that suited Ulster as their opponents’ intensity dropped a level.

Enjoying some possession for the first time since those opening exchanges, breaks from Greg Jones and Callum Reid drew the crowd back into the game but Ulster still needed Doak to harry back beyond his own line and dislodge the ball from the grasp of his opposite number Aled Davies to prevent an even greater deficit at half-time.

Ulster would make seven changes at the break, six of them in the pack including the entire front-row. While Doak and Reid were two who could be happy with their 40 minute efforts, the much altered hosts began the second-half brightly only to be pinged on the opposition line when a second try of the evening beckoned.

Owing to much improved work in clearing the breakdown, there was a far greater intensity to Ulster’s play with former Irish under-20s captain David McCann making an early impression.

It was his back-row colleague Sean Reidy, who in tandem with Kearney, combined for a key turnover deep into Saracens territory after they made a mess of the kick reception, but Ben Moxham just couldn’t get outside of Sean Maitland before being bundled into touch.

As the Sarries bench began to filter into the game, Ivan van Zyl would have the shortest outing of the evening as he was shown a red card for dangerously upending an airborne Craig Gilroy, the second time in the half the Ulster wing had been unceremoniously brought down to earth. "Too dangerous even in a friendly,” referee Murphy told the scrum-half as he sent him from the pitch.

With a man advantage, Ulster’s much improved start to the second-half finally yielded a try 15 minutes after the restart when Andy Warwick went hard into contact to muscle over.

As a curious ill-discipline came over Saracens, a late tackle on Jude Postlethwaite gave Ulster another score, this time fan favourite Bradley Roberts the benefactor of the threatening maul. Ulster were within five and had all the momentum behind them.

Reminiscent of the visitor’s try-blitz in the first-half though, the English side seized control of the game once again with replacement Ben Harris a gleeful recipient of the space afforded to him by Ulster as he ran in an eight-minute hat-trick to give the score-line a lop-sided look.

Ulster: A Sexton; C Gilroy, S Moore, A Curtis, B Moxham; I Madigan, N Doak; C Reid, J Andrew, R Kane; M Kearney, S Carter (capt); Matty Rea, Marcus Rea, G Jones

Replacements: B Roberts (for Andrew, 40), G Milasinovich (for Reid, 40), M Moore (for Kane, 40) D Shanahan (for Doak, 40), A O’Connor (for S Carter, 40), S Reidy (for G Jones, 40), D McCann (for Matty Rea, 40), A Warwick (for M Moore, 52), J Postlethwaite (for S Moore, 58), H Sheridan (for Kearney, 62), C Rankin (for Gilroy, 64), B Carson (for Curtis, 64), L Finlay (for Shanahan, 67), A Allison (for Marcus Rea, 67)

