Shadow Ulster side were picture perfect to stun Munster at Thomond Park in 2014, recalls Michael Heaney

Michael Heaney knows he has a photograph somewhere of Paul O’Connell in full beast mode bearing down on him as he launches a kick into the Thomond Park sky.

The now 31-year-old former Ulster scrum-half intends to rediscover the shot, taken on a damp day in Limerick back in May 2014, as he requires it for a future purpose.

“That’s for the kids and grandchildren whenever I’m old and it will allow me to say, ‘look, I played against someone who was really pretty good'," the now retired player and Worcester-based Heaney says with a laugh.

He has another photograph, again he’s not exactly sure where, from that same match which shows him stretching backwards to get the ball over the Munster line for what turned out to be Ulster’s only try from their highly unexpected 19-17 win.

Indeed, that result remains worthy of attention as it was the last time Ulster have left Thomond Park having tasted victory, and yet that PRO12 game has largely been forgotten.

Of course, there is context here. Heaney’s try scoring display from eight years ago came in an end of regular season fixture which Ulster were simply fulfilling ahead of their league Quarter-Final with Leinster and, as such, then coach Mark Anscombe went very heavy on squad rotation for what was essentially seen as a game to be played out and, well, just left at that.

As Heaney explains: “Munster were expected to win pretty comfortably, and it was a shock that we pulled off the result.

“We knew there would be rotation in the squad for this particular game and for a lot of us it was just a really good opportunity to play and start a first team game which I certainly didn’t get that many opportunities to do in an Ulster shirt,” the former Methody pupil recalls of his three years at Ravenhill.

And though Munster also had a knockout game coming up, they still managed to put out a team containing O’Connell, Simon Zebo, Felix Jones and Ian Keatley with Conor Murray and Keith Earls benched, so a home win looked to be a banker.

But this mostly shadow Ulster side, more accustomed to playing for the then Ravens, or carving out game-time in the All-Ireland League, turned up and skittled the odds.

For Heaney, it was a special moment and might have been, he’s not entirely sure, his only try in an Ulster shirt on what was a rare enough start for the player who had featured at Under-20s level for Ireland.

“I remember afterwards we were obviously absolutely delighted but it was a case of coming back down to earth pretty quickly really with the big knockout game the next week," he continues.

“I don’t think anyone realised what a big result it was, and we didn’t really reflect on it as most of us who played in that game weren’t then involved the week after.

“Because it was such a quick turnaround we were onto the next game, a knockout one at Leinster, and there wasn’t too much said about it during the following week.

“It probably wasn’t even really reviewed because the team who were playing the next weekend were completely different, so that week was straight in and all about preparation for the big game that following weekend.”

It certainly failed to advance Heaney’s cause and the following year he returned to Doncaster in the English Championship for a second spell at the club.

“I was behind Ruan Pienaar and Paul Marshall and was only playing a handful of games and I got to the stage where I knew that if I wanted to keep playing it was better that I moved," he explains.

“I didn’t want to plod along at Ulster and mostly play All-Ireland League rugby as sooner or later somebody younger would come along to step in and do that job.

“I thought there was more value in playing week in and out in the Championship, and I suppose one of the big motivating factors for me was the potential to play in the Premiership.”

In 2018 that came to pass when Worcester Warriors signed him, and Heaney played 39 times for them until 2021 while also being part of a squad along with fellow school friends Niall Annett, who is now at Bath, and Conor Carey.

With no further deal on the table to keep him at the club and a young family to consider, he packed up the pro game the summer before last to pursue a career in financial planning, a path he had already begun to explore while at Sixways as he had prudently taken steps to secure his future outside the game.

Though he had completed a Sports Science degree via the Ulster University during his first year at Worcester, he gravitated towards financial planning and with the club’s education officer providing a helping hand had already embarked on attaining the qualifications when it became clear there was no contract for him at Worcester.

He could have potentially moved to a Championship club, or even to France, but Heaney reckoned it was time for a clean break, though he admits that had Worcester offered him two more years he would have taken it.

“I weighed it up and at that stage had already spoken to a few different financial planning firms in the Worcestershire area and as it turned out I had the opportunity to join Bespoke Advice, where I am now," he reveals.

“I’d settled really well in Worcester with my wife and two young kids, and I didn’t want to keep playing for the sake of saying ‘I’m a professional rugby player.’ With hindsight that has been a very good decision.

“My transition has been relatively smooth because I was quite well prepared for life after rugby.”

Though he knew the club had been struggling as his time came to a close at Sixways, Heaney has nevertheless been shaken by Worcester going into administration and people he knows facing a future full of uncertainty.

“I think there are about 20 of the Worcester players who managed to pick up something, but that still leaves quite a lot when you look at a full squad plus Academy players, you’re looking at about 45 players," he says.

“Throw in the fact that you’ve got a full Wasps senior player group also free agents, the market is already saturated.

"And all this at a stage in the season, which is one of the worst times to be a free agent.

“I now count myself one of the lucky ones as I left the game on my own terms. For me, rugby was brilliant, and I wouldn’t change what I did.”

He has plenty of memories from his decade in the game, but that day in Thomond Park is right up there. Now if only he could find those photographs.