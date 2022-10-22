Sick Ulster may be forced back to South Africa for Sharks clash as URC chiefs look to reschedule matches

The United Rugby Championship will make every effort to ensure this weekend’s postponed games are rescheduled for later in the season.

Ulster’s match with the Sharks in Durban and Glasgow’s tussle with the Lions in Johannesburg were scratched yesterday after both sets of tourists took ill.

Those within Ulster have said they have never seen a bug, believed to be gastroenteritis, spread so quick and far within a squad, leaving Ulster simply with too few players to have fielded a team in Kings Park this evening.

Against a side stacked with Springbok World Cup winners, Ulster had been hoping to make some URC history by becoming the first northern hemisphere team to win both legs of a South African trip since the league rebranded ahead of last season.

It is not believed that next week’s game with Munster is under threat, given that under normal circumstances the squad could have been supplemented by pros on the fringes of the team and members of the Academy.

As it was, with Ulster having brought 23 players on the trip, and their panel being boosted to 33 with the Emerging Ireland contingent having met the side in Johannesburg last week, there was no way to get any additional players who had originally been left at home out in time.

Read more Sharks versus Ulster in Durban postponed due to food poisoning

Ulster had nine front-rowers with them in South Africa with health and safety regulations already stipulating a match-day ‘23’ must contain no fewer than six.

While fans will think back to the infamous bout of illness that struck the All Blacks on the eve of the 1995 World Cup final, or the ‘Lasagne-gate’ episode in the Premier League in 2006, shared meals on such trips have often been cited as important bonding experiences for the squad.

Now, after two years of Covid chaos, the League has another fixture headache on their hands.

Nobody wants a repeat of the sort of forfeits that became common during the pandemic, especially when the margins in last season’s final table were so tight.

But with the break for the Autumn Internationals already virtually upon us, to rearrange the fixture for next month is naturally logistically challenging.

Instead, the Six Nations breaks look the most likely, a time when Ulster will be without many of the players who would have featured today.

Read more Stuart McCloskey says Ulster are feeling good about themselves as they get ready for showdown with the Sharks

Ulster have a two-week break after playing the Stormers in late January, although the Sharks already have two derbies scheduled during that time, likely ruling it out as a possibility.

A fortnight between games against Glasgow on February 17 and Cardiff on March 4 is one seemingly feasible alternative while thereafter, there is a final two-week slot before they host the Bulls on March 25 as well.

Further gaps could open up later in the calendar should teams be knocked out of European competition but, with the Sharks also in the Champions Cup this season, there is no guarantee of a mutual down week beyond the Six Nations.

Ulster will, of course, be left counting the financial cost of having to make another trip too with the potential for such an undertaking to run into six figures.

The province also were in South Africa twice last year owing to their semi-final against the Stormers in Cape Town.