Six Nations snub wouldn’t be end of Ulster stars’ World Cup hopes, insists former international captain Rory Best

Jacob Stockdale could miss out on the Six Nations after struggling for form with Ulster

Former Ulster and Ireland skipper Rory Best is confident players from the province can still win over national boss Andy Farrell

It’s always an edgy enough time for players when it comes to waiting on squad announcements and the tension is only heightened when a World Cup is coming ever closer.

As this is the last Six Nations before the world’s leading sides head to France this autumn, there is no escaping the knowledge that the number of games available to Andy Farrell is lessening so getting into that mix for this Championship, and not leaving things until the summer’s World Cup preparation games, is where all the candidates will want to be.

Win and performing well allows momentum to become your friend, never mind that Farrell might be inking you in for the autumn. Or at least that’s the theory.

Four years ago, Joe Schmidt’s Ireland — with Farrell on the coaching ticket — were flying high and then encountered some turbulence with England (twice) and racked up in Japan looking a tad vulnerable and, well, yet another World Cup ended in anti-climax.

Former player Rory Best doesn’t need reminding of how his 124-cap career, decorated with Grand Slams and Six Nations titles, all came to a downbeat end in Tokyo but, looking onwards, the ex-Ireland skipper is not gazing beyond getting the right result with the Championship opener in Cardiff against a Wales side with Warren Gatland back at the helm.

“Ultimately it’s all about form and winning that game in Cardiff,” said the 40-year-old.

“If they can get through that, they can come home and, yes, play a very good France team but Ireland have beaten the world champions at home.

“I wouldn’t bet against them beating France at home, then you have Italy at home and then a tricky contest in Scotland and then England at home.

“I think Ireland are capable of a Championship or a Grand Slam and it would be a massive marker to lay down with the quality of the Six Nations this year,” he added.

Yes, but now we get on to the rather more awkward territory regarding how many Ulster players could be a part of Farrell’s squad for the Six Nations and whether, with the province’s recent loss of form, there may be fewer of them around the national camp over the next while.

Some such as Robert Baloucoune may not be included in today’s announcement due to injury, as might be the case with Tom O’Toole as well, but there are, arguably, form issues which could yet see Jacob Stockdale, Michael Lowry, James Hume, Kieran Treadwell and Nick Timoney all fidgeting rather anxiously when the names for the Six Nations are revealed.

Theoretically, the only players who might be inked in are Stuart McCloskey, Iain Henderson and Rob Herring, with McCloskey likely the sole Ulsterman whose stock is still strong after a decent Autumn Series and some reasonable enough form even during Ulster’s recent damaging run of losses.

“Ultimately from an Ireland squad point of view you want to be picking the form players and at the minute Ulster are struggling for form so when you’re a player in a team going well like Leinster, and Munster to a certain extent, you naturally have a better chance of getting in,” said Best.

“The good thing from an Ulster point of view is that they haven’t gone from being a good side to being completely rubbish, they’re somewhere in the middle at the minute and some of those players who will have hoped a month, or two months, ago to have featured for an Ireland squad maybe aren’t playing as well as they can and may not make the squad.

“But it doesn’t mean that they can’t pick form up again looking to the end of the season and then making a World Cup.

“So I’d imagine the Ulster players’ representation is going to be reduced but that sometimes, from an Ulster point of view, it might be the kick that they need and especially as a lot of the representation here are still young guys.

“They came into an Ulster side a few years ago that was on the turn and starting to improve and they haven’t really experienced tough times and as we know, where there’s an Ulster team there are always tough times just around the corner.

“They are going to have to learn to fight their way out of that and this might be another learning, the disappointment of not making a Six Nations squad,” stated the former Ulster skipper who also toured twice with the British and Irish Lions.

“So, how do you then galvanise yourself and how do you improve?

“The first thing you do is add value to the team and get the team going well and that will help you as an individual so potentially the squad announcement is going to be disappointing from an Ulster point of view but, at the same time, from an Irish squad point of view you want your team to be picked on form.”

We now await Farrell’s decision.

