Slaying Lions has Ulster ace Mike Lowry hopeful for Shark attack

Rugby

Ulster’s Mike Lowry is eagerly anticipating the challenge of taking on the superstars of the Sharks this weekend.

The northern province became the first European side to win in South Africa this season thanks to a high-scoring 39-37 victory over the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday.

And after their first win in the country since the league rebrand last season, Lowry is hoping to make another big statement in Durban on Saturday.

The Sharks put Glasgow Warriors to the sword over the weekend, relying on their returning Springbok contingent to come from the bench and lead the charge in what was an emphatic second-half showing.

With the likes of Eben Etzebeth Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Siya Kolisi and Makazole Mapimpi all returning in good health from Rugby Championship duty, Ulster will likely be the first side to take on the Sharks this season with such a star-studded starting line-up.

“Every week is a new challenge and a different challenge,” said Lowry ahead of the second game of their South African trip.

“It’ll be a bit more humid in Durban, maybe showers and rain, but thankfully we’ll be down at sea level to help the lungs recover.

Read more Ulster fun factor too hot for Lions to handle as open-ended approach pays dividends at Ellis Park

“The Sharks have a lot of incredibly gifted players, a lot of Springbok internationals.

“We’ll have to prepare like we have done this week, prepare like we’re at home.

“That’s going to be another physical challenge.

“We’ll rest up and get stuck in. We’ll take our learnings from this week and hopefully improve to get another important win.”