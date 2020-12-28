South African franchise Bulls confirm Coetzee signing after Springbok back rower released by Ulster

South African franchise the Bulls have announced the signing of Ulster back rower Marcell Coetzee, with the Springbok joining them in July.

The Bulls teased the signing of the 29-year-old on Christmas Day, using a picture of him that covered his face with a present, describing him as the "biggest festive gift".

After an outpouring of anger on social media from fans, Ulster confirmed his departure at the end of the season on Boxing Day, with chief executive Jonny Petrie taking to Twitter to vent his frustrations.

Now the Bulls have confirmed the signing of Coetzee, who will arrive at the Loftus Versfeld in July and will likely go straight into their back row alongside Marco van Staden and captain Duane Vermeulen.

In his statement on the Ulster website, the No.8 insisted the move - which sees him released from the final year of his contract - was down to a family decision due to him missing South Africa.

“It all started during lockdown when I was back home for four months. My wife and I did a lot of thinking together about life and we also reflected on where I am in my career," said the Potchefstroom native.

“We decided to come back to Belfast with an open mind, but ultimately we miss home, the South African culture and way of life – and after five seasons the longing for home has just caught up with us."

Ulster are believed to be in the market for a high-quality foreign replacement and should have plenty of money to spend having offloaded the final year of Coetzee's contract.

However, replacing him will be a considerable task as, when available, Coetzee has been one of their best players and has earned reviews as a world class talent from pundits across the globe.

Since joining from Japanese side Honda Heat in 2016, he has made 53 appearances for the province, scoring 14 tries, earning a new three-year deal prior to the 2019/20 campaign.

His performances for Ulster saw the former Sharks back rower enter into contention to be part of the Springboks squad for the World Cup last year, however he was injured in the warm-up games and missed out on Rassie Erasmus' final panel.

Ironically, once he goes, Ulster could be due for a quick reunion with the No.8 as the Bulls are expected to be one of the four South African teams added to the Guinness PRO14 for the 2021/22 season.

They are already set to be part of the new Rainbow Cup, which starts in April prior to the British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa, which is believed to be a precursor to the new format starting in September 2021.