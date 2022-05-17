Springboks centre Lukhanyo Am back in Sharks squad to face Ulster in crucial URC clash at Ravenhill

South Africa centre Lukhanyo Am has travelled to Belfast with the Cell C Sharks ahead of Friday’s crucial United Rugby Championship game against Ulster at Ravenhill.

The 28-year-old has returned to the Durban outfit after a spell in Japan with Kobelco Kobe Steelers and will be a significant addition to their squad ahead of the URC play-offs.

Am was the player of the series when the Springboks took on the British and Irish Lions last season and will be a significant handful for the Ulster midfield in a winner-takes-all clash at Ravenhill this weekend.

The winner of the tie will play their quarter-final at home, while the loser will have to play away throughout the knockouts, so there is significant motivation for both teams to succeed.

Including Am, Sharks head coach Sean Everitt has named seven of the current South African squad in his touring party, with flanker and international captain Siya Kolisi the stand-out name in the back row.

Props Ox Nche and Thomas du Toit, scrum-half Grant Williams and wingers Aphele Fassi and Makazole Mapimpi – the first South African to score a try in a World Cup final – have also travelled to Belfast.

There is one notable absentee, with Springboks winger Sbu Nkosi not fit enough to travel, however former Toulouse star Werner Kok will do a good job at filling in.

CELL C SHARKS TOURING SQUAD

Hookers: Dan Jooste, Bongi Mbonambi, Kerron van Vuuren

Props: Lourens Adriaanse, Thomas du Toit (captain), Khutha Mchunu, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Ox Nche

Second row: Hyron Andrews, Reniel Hugo, Jeandre Labuschagne, Ruben van Heerden

Back row: Phepsi Buthelezi, Siya Kolisi, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Henco Venter

Scrum halves: Jaden Hendrikse, Grant Williams, Cameron Wright

Fly halves: Curwin Bosch, Boeta Chamberlain

Centres: Lukhanyo Am, Marius Louw, Marnus Potgieter

Back three: Aphele Fassi, Werner Kok, Mazakole Mapimpi