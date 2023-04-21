Staying at Ulster was my priority, says John Cooney

Rugby

Ravenhill favourite John Cooney insists Ulster are the only club for him — but he hasn’t ruled out representing Scotland in the future.

The 32-year-old arrived in Belfast from Connacht in 2017 having come through the ranks with his native Leinster.

A change to World Rugby eligibility laws last year, which saw the scrum-half re-qualify for the Scots through his father on the three-year anniversary of his last Irish appearance, had heightened speculation that his days at Ravenhill could be coming to an end — but a two-year contract extension was confirmed earlier this month.

Despite admitting that the potential he could come to be considered a “foreigner” even after 11 Irish caps between 2017 and 2020 was a “complication”, he says sorting his club future was always his priority.

“On paper and in black and white, this is my home and this is where I want to play so it wasn’t difficult in that regard because this is the most important team that I have played for.

“In terms of what I want to do and who I love to play for, it was easy. I want to play here.”

Not selected for Scotland as of yet having been available for the final two rounds of the Six Nations, he admitted that he will need to see the pitch more often in Ulster colours if he is to be in the frame for Gregor Townsend’s side down the line but felt that those who balked at the notion he could switch allegiance failed to see the nuance of his situation.

“It is easy to say if you are 100 percent fully Irish that you would never consider anything else but it is like anyone who is from dual countries, you have a liking for both of them,” he added.