Stephen Ferris doubts Ulster have the three big performances required for United Rugby Championship glory

Former Ulster hero Stephen Ferris doubts his old side have the strength in depth to claim the URC crown this season.

Dan McFarland’s side will take on Munster at Ravenhill on Friday evening in the competition’s quarter-finals, a game which the erstwhile Ireland and Lions flanker believes Ulster will win but he does not foresee a first piece of silverware in 16 years arriving in the weeks ahead.

Should they overcome Munster, the province would meet the winner of the Stormers v Edinburgh clash, which should it be the former would require a trip to Cape Town, while in the other side of the draw the presence of Leinster still looms large.

Having beaten the four-in-a-row champions already this season on two occasions, as well as the likes of Clermont, Northampton and Toulouse, Ulster have clearly displayed an ability to get a result against even the very best in Europe but in a sprint finish winning silverware will require three big performances in the space of just 15 days.

“I think they can pitch up and beat anyone on their day if everything clicks,” Ferris acknowledged.

“We know that the line-speed they can bring in defence can really unsettle teams. We saw at the weekend with La Rochelle against Leinster what it can do when you get up in their faces. The only thing with La Rochelle is sizes win prizes and Ulster don’t have that.

“When it comes to the physicality stakes, they empty their bench and it weakens the side a little bit.

“The other sides, especially the South Africans, when their benches come on, the sides are getting stronger — you’re talking fully fledged internationals who have played in World Cups, played against the British and Irish Lions.

“I think Ulster have a big game in them, but do they have three in a row to win the URC? I don’t think that they do.”

The issue of depth cited by Ferris has been an ongoing area of focus for the side in recent years with an improved Academy output having led to a process of the squad being built from the bottom up.

While Springbok World Cup winner Duane Vermeulen is an obvious exception, in most instances those signed from the outside of late have been brought in to plug holes in the panel rather than elevate the starting line-up, a direct contrast to Ferris’ day when the likes of Ruan Pienaar, Johann Muller, John Afoa and Pedrie Wannenburg arrived in quick succession.

Financial realities preclude such splurges in the present day but, after the province announced the signing of one-cap All Black Jeffery Toomaga-Allen to bolster tight-head stocks that already include Marty Moore and Tom O’Toole, Ferris believes a greater impact is required.

“I think Ulster have improved a lot in recent seasons but so has every other team,” he reflected. “I don’t think Ulster’s recruitment has been of the same calibre as it was back in 2010 to 2013/14.

“At the minute, I think Ulster are still a little bit behind. They have signed a tighthead, Ross Kane has obviously left and is heading to Ealing Trailfinders, and they have brought in a Kiwi, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen from Wasps who has played for the Hurricanes and does have a bit of experience.

“But when you have Tom O’Toole, (Gareth) Milasinovich and Marty Moore already, is this guy being brought in to be fourth choice tighthead prop?

“If you are going to have a foreign signing, it has to be somebody that is starting week in and week out like a Duane Vermeulen. That is where I feel Ulster’s recruitment needs to be a little bit better.

“There are a couple of areas in Ulster that need a World Cup winner to take them on that extra five percent that is maybe needed in a big game or a big final.”

*Stephen Ferris is a pundit for Premier Sports, who will be broadcasting Ulster v Munster, on Friday night