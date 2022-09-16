Stephen Ferris: Emerging Ireland tour of South Africa is unnecessarily disruptive to Ulster's URC schedule

Former Ulster and Ireland star Stephen Ferris believes stronger communication between the national side and the provinces was needed around the upcoming ‘Emerging Ireland’ tour to South Africa.

A 35-man panel led by Andy Farrell’s assistant Simon Easterby will undertake the lengthy trip to Bloemfontein later this month and then play three games against the Griquas (September 30), Pumas (October 5) and Cheetahs (October 9).

The controversial excursion will see those involved miss key United Rugby Championship games, including the derby between Ulster and Leinster at Ravenhill on September 30, at a time when the League — which kicks off this weekend — has been stressing the importance of not clashing with international windows.

In a statement that accompanied the squad’s release on Wednesday, the IRFU’s high performance director David Nucifora said the tour would “provide an opportunity for emerging talent to impress the national coaches early in a World Cup season” but, as Ferris notes, the make-up of the group ensures that the vast majority would qualify as rank outsiders to be boarding the plane for France in a year’s time.

Ulster wing Robert Baloucoune is one of only four players who have already been capped by the senior side, while the likes of Ciaran Frawley and Cian Prendergast were involved in the games against the Maori this summer, but most of the remainder are players required by the provinces but hardly considered to be knocking on the door of Test rugby.

“I watched Dan McFarland’s interview about it around the (pre-season) Exeter game when he said he didn’t know who was being taken, when they’d be back,” said Ferris, the 35-times capped former flanker who will once again be on punditry duty for the new URC season.

“There’s definitely a lack of communication between the provinces and either Andy Farrell or David Nucifora, whoever it is. Dan McFarland’s body language said enough to me, he wasn’t happy.”

Ferris sees McFarland in a particularly testing position given that his own side will be in South Africa for games against the Lions and the Sharks immediately following Emerging Ireland’s trip.

Robert Baloucoune and Nathan Doak’s trip to South Africa with Emerging Ireland will hit Ulster’s hopes

With two scrum-halves in Nathan Doak and Michael McDonald, last season’s starting wings Baloucoune and Ethan McIlroy, centre Stewart Moore, out-half Jake Flannery, lock Cormac Izuchukwu and prop Callum Reid all involved, the nine-strong group would miss a considerable chunk of the URC season should they not end up pulling double-duty in South Africa.

While the return of the senior international contingent in time for round two of the League offsets the loss somewhat, inevitable injuries in the season’s early weeks could see the squad stretched in certain positions.

“He’s going to lose Nathan Doak, Michael McDonald, a couple of back three players,” continued Ferris. “They travel to play the Lions in South Africa that week and are they going to stay? Probably not. They’re potentially going to miss three URC games.

“The likes of Leinster have a bigger squad, then there’s a few Connacht and Munster lads.”

For Ferris, the logic of the trip would be considerably clearer should the squad have included more of those involved against the Maori and with anything more than a longshot to make the panel heading the 2023 World Cup.

“I expected a lot of different faces there, I wasn’t expecting guys who don’t start for their provinces,” he said.

“Look at the squad, there’s Robert Baloucoune and maybe Ciaran Frawley who’d start in Quarter-Final European games for their province.

“Is it Emerging Ireland or Emerging Academy?

“I expected to see the 30 to 40 ranked players in Andy Farrell’s mind getting a run, but I see Tom Clarkson, Michael Milne, Callum Reid — how many games has he started for Ulster? It’s further down the depth chart, but these are lads who would play in ‘A’ games against each other.

“You could play those or maybe combined games, Leinster/Ulster v Connacht/Munster against each other and you’d get the same value out of it rather than drag them all away to South Africa, causing disruption and p*****g off head coaches, p*****g off CEOs just to see some of these young guys.

“If I was one of the players, I’d be chomping at the bit to get away with new players, quality coaches and it’s an international window for the lads to have a look at the young boys.

“But for me, I’d expected to see different names on the team sheet. I think we were led to believe this squad would have an impact on the 2023 World Cup but, call it like it is, it’s probably not that.”

Looking to the URC season as whole, Ferris again sees a competition likely to be dominated by the Irish and South African sides, although believes the overall competitiveness of the league has greatly improved in the last 12 months.

Leinster remain the favourites despite their shock exit to the Bulls in the semi-finals back in June with the remainder of last season’s top six figuring to be in the shake-up once again.

“The South African players will be with the national team the next couple of weeks (in the Rugby Championship), then they’ll get a break and be strong towards the back end of the season,” he said.

“I don’t think they’ll get much rest between now and the World Cup, the Sharks will be better this season.

“The Stormers last year, people thought it was a flash in the pan and they played their best rugby in the Semi and the Final. I can’t see them doing it again.

“Leinster are 4/7 favourites or something to win it, I wouldn’t be betting against them.

“You feel the Premiership is still a bit more competitive, but the URC is getting better.

“If the top 10 of the URC played the top 10 of the Premiership week in, week out, they’d win more than they’d lose. It’d be competitive.

“I’ve English friends, they talk about the Gallagher Premiership being this, that and the other. I don’t see it. I think as a product it’s been taken over by the URC.”

