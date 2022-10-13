Stephen Ferris predicts Ulster will have their backs against the wall in Lions tussle

URC

Ulster are well aware of the power the Lions possess ahead of Saturday’s showdown

South Africa tests the mind and pushes the body in ways that other locations can only aspire towards.

The heat, the travel — both to get there and then to move around the vast country and then the altitude or switch between it and sea level — all provide a combination of factors that can seriously discommode any visiting teams going in search of good results.

And when out there the opposition, especially these days, brings a whole new level in uber physicality and raw power.

Now that the South African sides are a quite the step-up from the original participants, the Cheetahs and Kings, the task confronting Ulster on Saturday against the Lions — in the thin air of Johannesburg — and then the following week down in Durban with the Sharks is one that will test them to their limits.

Last season saw Dan McFarland’s squad play there on three occasions and fail to win with a heavy beating inflicted by the Bulls though, admittedly, poor officiating robbed them of a regular campaign result at the Stormers and then they lost narrowly again against the same opposition thanks to Manie Libbock’s last-gasp conversion in the URC semi-final.

Now they go again against the two sides who appear to be stronger than last season and have just returned from reasonably successful European visits with Saturday’s opposition being the surprise early package having won three from four after only tasting victory a grand total of eight times in the previous campaign.

Ulster legend Stephen Ferris reckons that this two-game mini-tour will be a genuine testing ground of just where McFarland’s squad are currently at in regard to their all-important strength up front and general form.

“You can’t write the Lions off and particularly the way they have started, and I think Ulster are potentially going to have their backs to the wall there,” said the former flanker.

“One of the things I’m interested to see is whether Ulster can match South African physicality because they have not been tested there over the last few games.

“If they could get a win out there, I think Dan (McFarland) will come back happy enough.

“If they get two wins even better but that will be very, very tough,” added Ferris who toured South Africa with the British and Irish Lions back in 2009.

Indeed, Ulster opening with a win will be tricky particularly as it is at altitude though the province do have the 10 players who represented Emerging Ireland in Bloemfontein available should they want a cadre of already acclimatised personnel.

“I played at altitude for the Lions in 09 and you get used to it pretty quickly, it’s one of those ones where it’s not going to be the deciding factor,” he reckons while maintaining that how Ulster cope up front holds the key.

As for Rory Sutherland’s arrival, Ferris sees nothing but positives as long as Ulster get plenty out of him.

“Last season we were talking about the fact that Ulster really needed to sign a good loose-head prop for the start of this season and then they didn’t.

“Now the window of opportunity has opened, and they have got Rory Sutherland and I think it’s a good bit of business.

“Dan McFarland and others at Ulster have worked with him before and should know how to get the best out of him.

"And when it comes to crunch games in Europe, when you have to rely on experience and be able to pin down a scrum on your own line against French giants, then somebody like Rory Sutherland is a good man to have. He’s a quality operator.”

His debut is surely imminent.