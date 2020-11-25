Stewart Moore living by his rugby philosophy during bright start to senior Ulster career

UIster centre relishing every minute after injury-plagued start to career

Stewart Moore isn't likely to be putting his hand up for a rest any time soon.

With Ulster's head coach Dan McFarland having used 41 players through the course of his side's seven-game winning-streak to start the campaign, rotation has been a key aspect of selection as he prepares for the long road through winter and spring.

Moore, though, has started every game, missing only 55 minutes of action all season. Not bad for a 21-year-old who, prior to this campaign, had never started a senior game.

Having had to deal with an injury-plagued start to life as a professional rugby player, the Ballymoney man is relishing every minute he gets.

"One of my philosophies is that your best ability is your availability, so I can't ask for any more than that," he says.

"It's about time I played some rugby, to be fair. It's just been good to get some running in the legs. It's been class.

"It's been nice to build game on game just with the injuries that I have had these last few seasons.

"It's good to get a run and that's all I can hope for really, that I can carry that into the Christmas period. I'm really enjoying it at the minute and it's off that that you get the performances I think.

"I'm still taking it week by week, and if I'm selected we go from there. I'll keep my head down but it's just fortunate that I have had no injuries."

While his midfield partners throughout this season - James Hume, Stuart McCloskey and Luke Marshall - have all, unfortunately, been beset with knocks at one time or another, Moore's continued presence in McFarland's run-on side is no forced hardship. The former Irish Under-20 star has been a solid contributor from the off.

Although there are naturally some rough edges to be smoothed out in the game of one so inexperienced, an innate footballing ability has been to the fore.

His footwork in close quarters has brought comparisons from team-mates to England and Exeter centre Henry Slade, and it's that elusiveness that has him leading the entire Guinness PRO14 for metres made.

Not that he had to beat any defenders for his most crucial moment in Sunday's win over Scarlets. During what was the northern province's narrowest win of the campaign, McFarland's men were trailing early on, with the Scarlets knocking on the door to widen their lead.

It was then, on the edge of his own 22, that Moore went for broke, his do-or-die attitude paying off as he snatched the pass off Dane Blacker and sprinted some 80 metres to the posts untouched. It was a score that, for all the drama that still followed, put Ulster in a lead they would never relinquish.

Perhaps more impressive than the try itself was the willingness to attempt such a high risk, high reward manoeuvre only moments after taking the wrong option in attack and surrendering possession with an over-cooked kick.

"Dan puts a lot of trust in us (young players) to make the right decisions, but that is not always the case," he admits. "That kick was a prime example.

"But it's not about dwelling on that, there's no point in dwelling on it.

"So it's 'what now?', that is more the philosophy. You just have to deal with it, smile, and move on.

"There's definitely still a lot of learning on the job through analysis and training. Because of the standard we train at, you might come away thinking you haven't learnt that much, but then you take it into a match and the picture you see is just that bit clearer.

"Our coaches are all second to none when it comes to giving us feedback. They are all past players themselves so they know how to see it on the field.

"It is mainly just taking what I can learn personally as a player of my style and seeing if defences can deal with that and just making sure I have got all my stuff right too."