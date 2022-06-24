Stuart McCloskey may leave Ulster over latest Ireland snub, warns Stephen Ferris

Ex-star believes centre hasn’t been given a fair crack and could seek a foreign adventure

At odds: Stuart McCloskey has excelled for Ulster, but not earned a spot in the Ireland squad

Former Ulster hero Stephen Ferris admits he is bemused by Stuart McCloskey’s continued absence from the international scene, after the 29-year-old centre was left out of the travelling party for next month’s Test series with New Zealand despite another stellar season in provincial colours.

The Bangor native has now won just six caps spread across seven seasons and Ferris, whose own tally of 35 Ireland appearances would have been considerably higher if not for injury, believes he has not been given the opportunities his form has merited.

“He hasn’t had a fair crack,” said the former flanker at the launch of Ireland’s new Canterbury jersey.

“There have been lads that have played for Ireland 30 times and in 10 of those games have played poorly but still get another crack at it.

“Everyone says it’s the competition in front of him, but Bundee (Aki) hasn’t played much this season.

“Stuart has been playing, albeit he tweaked his hamstring and was out for three weeks, he’s been playing every game and playing well.

“You watch him and he never ends up on his backside, whether it’s at rucks, in the tackle. I know he’s a bit of a choke tackler, he doesn’t put in big hits, he doesn’t knock people flat on their backside.

“Some would say he’s not as good a distributor, but I would completely disagree.

“I think even look at (Garry) Ringrose, he very rarely passes the ball, he’s very much, ‘Get the ball in my hands and I’ll make something happen’. (Robbie) Henshaw as well, he’s always cutting back on the inside, gets the ball and all of a sudden he’s doing a U-turn. McCloskey is much more direct.”

Ferris admits it is now hard to see McCloskey ever getting an extended run in the green jersey and speculates whether such international exile could even see him look abroad when his contract is up in 2024.

“I scream the house down for McCloskey all the time but I’m not going to bother anymore because I don’t think he’s in the frame and I don’t think he ever will be,” he said.

“If he was playing in the English Premiership for Saracens, he’d be a starting 12 for England week in, week out.

“If he was playing in the Top 14 for Toulouse, he’d probably be the starting 12 for France.

“Arguably, you can go around the rest of the nations (as well).

“For some reason, his face just doesn’t fit. So you have to move on from that, I’ll just park that one and I obviously feel he’s unlucky to miss out.

“If I was in his shoes, I’m not sure how long I’d be hanging around Irish rugby in the future. If his main goal is obviously to play for Ireland, and that’s not happening, he could earn a fortune somewhere else because he is so durable, he plays so many games.”

While McCloskey has missed out again, his Ulster centre partner James Hume is fully in the frame, although Ferris maintains Ireland could be missing a trick by not deploying the established pair in tandem at some point on what is a five-game tour with two tussles against the Maori.

“Hume loves playing outside him,” he said.

“Look at the way McCloskey and Hume played this season. Garry Ringrose never hits the line, he gets the ball in his hands and makes something happen, Hume hits Brian O’Driscoll-esque lines carving through defences and it’s McCloskey putting him on the end of those.

“I just don’t see Henshaw and Ringrose doing that for Leinster. They’re brilliant in what they do, using their size and their power through tackles, and the timing and deception they get from Johnny (Sexton) inside them.

“That’s just from a rugby specific analysis point of view. When I watch Ulster especially, the two centres, what they bring to the team has been fantastic all season.

“That would really suit the Ireland play if those two guys could get a couple of games for Ireland together but I’ve been banging that drum for seven years and I’ve lost friends on the back of banging that drum along the way, especially boys who played for Leinster.

“We’ll see what happens, he could still make it out there yet if there is an injury or two.”