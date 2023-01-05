Stuart McCloskey: Ulster players do care about our slump, and a lot of the guys care quite deeply what everyone thinks

Stuart McCloskey admits criticism over Ulster’s form can be tough to take at times

The current situation isn’t exactly a case of treading on unbroken ground for Stuart McCloskey and his candour regarding Ulster’s current situation has been mined from bitter experience.

It was around this time in 2017 that the outlook was also bleak, and Ulster were moving through what would turn out to be a run of five defeats from six matches — four of them on the bounce — in what was Les Kiss’s first full season at the helm.

McCloskey can easily take the memory down from the shelf now that the latest bad vibes are attempting to take up more permanent residence at Ravenhill.

Back then, Ulster’s only win in this miserable sequence was against Connacht just before Christmas, with the reverses racking up against Clermont, Exeter and Bordeaux in Europe — where Ulster finished bottom of their pool — as well as Leinster and the Scarlets in the league.

“People are annoyed when we have lost three of the last four games, in 2017 we could barely get a win and struggled in Europe so, in a way, it is nice that we have got to a place where people are expecting us to be getting top two in the league and home quarter-finals in Europe,” he says.

While the outside noise is usually dismissed as peripheral, McCloskey admits that it does have an impact in-house as the squad attempt to tackle the current dip in form.

“When you are playing for your province and when you have been playing as long as I have, you do care, and a lot of the guys care quite deeply what everyone thinks,” adds the 30-year-old, who is one of the few current squad members to be still adding value with his performances.

“I think some guys are short of confidence and management deal with that in different ways.

“I’ll help the other centres and the wingers and hope to do my job to the best of my ability.

“Some of (the criticism) is probably quite justified, in a way, as over the last two years people have come to expect good performances out of the team.

“Some of it can be a bit harsh but, listen, you are going to get that in any sport.”

Read more We will continue to work hard to show true form: McFarland

After featuring in all three autumn Tests, he has missed just the one Ulster game, against Zebre, and has put in full shifts in all five matches since.

He has also recently been playing with a dead leg picked up at Sale, which has proved hard to shake off and meant he has had to sit out training sessions.

It’s been some achievement to be able to perform under such circumstances.

“Obviously you are going to have dips in form,” says McCloskey, who won his ninth cap against Australia and acquitted himself well during the November internationals when Bundee Aki’s ban and Robbie Henshaw’s injury issues allowed the Bangor man a rare opportunity to feature.

“Some of the results we have had have knocked the wind out of our sails.

“The second-half against Leinster, (then) you had Sale, I know it was an absolute shambles getting over there and playing that game, but we should still be putting in a better performance than that and it feels like we are still a wee but hungover from that in terms of our performances.”

And in relation to lifting the gloom, Ulster’s go-to inside centre glances forwards at the fixture list with La Rochelle away, Sale at home in the European returns before this segment ends with a home URC clash against the Stormers.

“Three wins would be great and you’d probably bite your hand off for that now,” he states in the countdown to tomorrow’s encounter with Treviso in Italy.

“I think it is so cliched, but we just have to worry about our own stuff at the weekend.

“This week, just try to string a few more phases together, you saw that try we scored (against Munster). I know it was a nice pass from me to Cat (Robert Baloucoune) but we strung six or seven phases before we scored that so if we can put phases on phases, the space will open up.”

Indeed, putting some sustained and structured plays together could go a long way towards recovery.

“I still feel the confidence is good going forward for a team that has played far below its level in the last few weeks,” he continues.

“We are third in the league, we have a game in hand and we still have a chance to qualify for the next round of Europe.

“As bad as it has been for the last month, we are still there or thereabouts and if we turn around in the next couple of weeks and get results, we are still in the table to get a home quarter, a home semi in the league and get the last 16 in Europe.

“What we are saying is everybody concentrate on doing their own job well, concentrate on their own things and not worry about big picture stuff as much.”

Sounds like a good starting point.