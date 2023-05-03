Talk of unrest at Ulster will grow with a Quarter-Final exit: Stephen Ferris

Bundee Aki may be back for Connacht for the Quarter-Final mission with Ulster — © ©INPHO/James Crombie

Stephen Ferris believes talk of discontent at Ulster is likely coming from those players unhappy with their lack of game time from Dan McFarland — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

Ulster hero Stephen Ferris believes talk of an unhappy camp at Ravenhill is likely the product of those who have been left on the outside looking in when it comes to Dan McFarland’s team selections.

Ulster go into Friday night’s URC Quarter-Final against Connacht at Ravenhill off the back of finishing second in the regular season and know they will play at home again next week should they advance to the last-four.

But with only two signings confirmed for next year in the shape of Steven Kitshoff and Dave Ewers, and a host of lightly used senior players on the way out, a smaller squad next time around seems certain with Ferris believing mooted disquiet can be attributed to those on the fringes.

“If you ask the 27 lads that are always in the match day squad or togging out in case there’s an injury before the match, absolutely not,” said the 35-times-capped former Irish international when asked if he sensed any uncertainty ahead of the big game.

“If you’re talking to the other 10 or 12 lads that haven’t been getting any game time over the last six to eight weeks, then obviously they’re not happy. A lot of them are leaving as well so they’re maybe not getting the send-off that they’ve hoped and prayed for over the last couple of seasons.

“You’ve guys like Rob Lyttle who has arguably been one of Ulster’s more consistent wingers over the last couple of years, I heard he was offered a contract but didn’t want to continue on, he just wasn’t enjoying it.

“When you hear things like that coming out from other players, then of course there’s going to be talk that things are unsettled if players are leaving to go and play club rugby, not wanting to be in the mix and a part of this Ulster Rugby journey.

“When I was at the Edinburgh game, I was asked about Dan but you don’t have to be liked to be a good coach.

“We’ve seen that. Joe Schmidt is the prime example. I’d say if you rang up the majority of people who worked under him and asked if they got on with him, I’d guess they’d say, ‘Nah, he was a nightmare’.

“But he got the best out of a lot of guys. Dan’s coaching ability I don’t think can be questioned. I think his personality sometimes comes across differently.

“You see in post-match, pre-match interviews, he can be quite sharp. Some people might say he doesn’t like to answer the question he’s been asked, a lot of coaches are like that, but I’ve said before that he tries to come across as smart and if you’re working with that every day as a player it would irritate you, especially if you’re not getting selected.

“For me, that was never an issue. I always got along with every coach that I played for.

“I think the 27 players, 30 players (playing regularly) want to play for Dan and these rumblings coming out are probably down to players that haven’t been getting picked and are unhappy about the last 18 months.”

Ferris knows, however, that if Ulster were to slip up at the first hurdle in the URC knockouts such chatter would only increase in volume and become the dominant narrative of a long off-season.

“It’s a huge game and if Ulster lose on Friday night, all these rumbling and rumours will be in the front of the papers instead of the rugby ability over the course of the season,” he said.

“I think as well when you’re in a squad, there has to be a balance.

“You have to keep everyone happy because these other lads that aren’t happy, they’re still holding bags during the week, running defensive drills, running Connacht attack moves against the starting team.

“If they can’t be (bothered), if they’re hanging the boots up, if a couple of them don’t get on with Dan — and we’re all talking about Dan, it could be some of the other coaches too — then that can be an issue. I think there’s enough experience in the coaching group to manage these things.

“If you win, none of this stuff matters. If you lose, then all of a sudden it’s the talking point.”

With Ulster coming into the Play-Offs having won their final five URC games, and winners of seven of their last nine in all competitions, the side should have plenty of momentum and have been installed as 10-point favourites ahead of a first knockout meeting with Connacht since 2019.

On recent visits to Ravenhill, though, Ferris senses an atmosphere not in keeping with results over the last three months.

“There seems to be a nervous energy around the place,” he observed.

“It’s been quite quiet. Maybe the crowd are not as heavily involved in games, especially when they think they should win. And this is another game where the expectation is that Ulster should get the result.

“The previous fixtures show that, even though Connacht have won there before. You should be backing Ulster but that is my worry, they had an edgy 10 or 15 minutes against Edinburgh when a better team would have put 20 points on an Ulster team who didn’t get out of the blocks. They need to start well to stem that nervousness.

“There’s the talk of bringing in bands and match entertainment to get the crowd going, nothing has really worked.

“It’s down to the product on the pitch, individual players coming up with game-changing hits and carries, steamrolling over the top of somebody.

“One bug bear of mine is they don’t have ball-carriers in their pack. They have guys who can carry but they get knocked back on the gain-line. They have signed Duane Vermeulen but he is a different player to Marcell Coetzee.

“None of the front-row carry well, apart from Tom Stewart off the back of a maul. Other teams have guys who can bust through tackles.

“It’s all about winning a penalty and kicking to the corner, and our maul stats are the best in Europe. So that’s in your armoury but it almost becomes like when you’re commentating, ‘Oh, here we go, kick to the corner, maul, try’.

“It’s something we’re becoming heavily reliant on.

“Glasgow obviously demolished us over there and repelled us time and time again, as did Edinburgh.

“The attack is not as free-flowing as 2018-19 and the back-three stats back that up. So for me it has to be Duane Vermeulen catching a kick-off and ploughing through the opposition as opposed to receiving the kick-off, a snake and a box-kick.

“You see Jack Conan for Leinster carrying the ball and we’re lacking that. So the players need to give the crowd more to cheer about and hopefully the Quarter-Final is where it can start.”

