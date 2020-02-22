'The crowd will enjoy him but...': Louis Ludik promises an unfriendly welcome for Ruan Pienaar at Kingspan Stadium

When the PRO14 releases its fixture list for the coming season each summer, fans and players alike look for the same games - the season opener, the inter-pros, the run-in.

This year, though, there was an added wrinkle. With Ruan Pienaar having confirmed his return to the league with the Cheetahs in July, this evening's game against the South African visitors was always likely to have a red-ring drawn around it in the calendar.

The province's finest ever import, and one of their most popular players of the professional era, his forced departure in 2017 remains a point of contention despite the stellar form since of John Cooney in the nine jersey.

Speaking earlier this week, Pienaar admitted he never would have imagined on the day of his tearful farewell some two and half years ago that he'd ever be back at Kingspan Stadium as a player and he's sure to receive a hero's welcome when he takes the field this evening as visiting captain.

"Whenever I saw we were going to play them at Kingspan I thought that is going to be really interesting," said Louis Ludik who met up with his old pal earlier in the week.

"I think the crowd is really going to enjoy him, welcome him back, and I think he is going to get a really good reception. But once you step onto the field it isn't that friendly any more, you want to beat them."

Ludik's relationship with Pienaar goes back further than most, all the way to their days together at the Sharks in their homeland. Indeed, it was on the recommendation of Pienaar that Ludik's move to Ulster was kick-started in 2014.

When the Cheetahs thumped Ulster in Bloemfontein at the start of the season, Pienaar had been removed from the fray by the time Ludik came off the bench and the 33-year-old is looking forward to going up against his former team-mate.

"I played a bit with Ruan over there and a bit here, I was on the bench against the Cheetahs in Blom - he went off and I came on so I haven't played against him in a while and I'm really looking forward to that.

"It is always good when you have played with someone for a long time and then play against them. It's always fun when you find them at the bottom of a ruck and give them a bit of a nudge.

"It is always good to get a couple of hits on your friend.

"He is a world class player so we are going to have to watch him, especially if the weather is bad again, if it is a bit drizzly and windy. He knows how to play those games and his kicking game is so dangerous."

While the visiting scrum-half was always likely to draw much of the attention surrounding this fixture, events over the past month have rendered it hugely important in terms of the PRO14 Conference A table.

After a successful festive season, Ulster headed into the break with a healthy buffer over tonight's opponents but with Cheetahs winning both their games in hand with a try-bonus, that gap was closed.

Ulster's loss to Ospreys in Swansea last weekend - just the second victory of the campaign for the Welsh region - was a missed opportunity for the province and they go into this game just six points clear of the Cheetahs and with Glasgow two further back. With Leinster the unbeaten runaway leaders, that trio are fighting for only two play-off spots at the midway point of the campaign.

"Leinster are playing really good rugby but for us it is just getting back that momentum," said Ludik. "We are playing really good rugby and we are training well so the team has a lot of confidence. I think it was a mishap over the weekend.

"Cheetahs are third so we need to stretch that gap a little bit and give ourselves a bit of a buffer and gain a bit of momentum going forward to get ready for the playoffs.

"Once you step into the playoffs you want to feel confident, have momentum and feel like you are playing good rugby."

While the loss to Ospreys was a set-back, Ludik himself was happy on a personal level to be back on the field. The former Agen man, who is expected to continue his playing career next season, sustained an ankle injury against Connacht just after Christmas and initially feared he was set for a long spell on the sidelines before ultimately missing only three games, with the break between the end of the European pool stages and the resumption of the PRO14 giving an opportunity for rehab.

"It's good to be back on the field, it is always tough when the guys are out there doing so well, you just want to be out there helping and enjoying it.

"I have had my fair share of injuries so hopefully that is over and done with but it is just good to be out on the field.

"Initially we thought it might be a little bit worse but the ligament in the ankle wasn't too bad so there was no surgery needed so that was positive.

"It is always good not to go under the knife.

"I didn't get a break, I had to come in and do rehab and I was just more interested to get back on the field and get back to fitness and be able to train with the team,.

"We had two weeks off and for one and a half I trained because it was just important to get back on the training pitch to train with the team."

Despite the surprise reverse, and the horrendous conditions produced by Storm Dennis at the Liberty Stadium, Ludik is already feeling as if there was no lay-off at all.

"It is always tough playing in those conditions, especially first game back, but when you step onto the pitch it never feels like you have been away that long," he said.

"It's just a matter of getting back into business."