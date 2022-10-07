The margin for error is narrowing not just for Ulster but across the entire URC, warns full-back Mike Lowry

The conditions weren't the only shock to the system for Ulster in last week's loss to Leinster.

Rain in Belfast can hardly be considered unexpected, even if few of the players could ever remember playing in such a torrential downpour, but such has been the province’s record in Ravenhill in recent years that any reverse on their own patch can be viewed as an unforeseen bump in the road. That the opposition were interprovincial rivals, and the 20-13 loss represented their first dropped points of the new season, made things all the harder to stomach.

"It’s always a difficult weekend,” said the side’s full-back Mike Lowry of attempts to turn the page to tomorrow’s visit from the Ospreys. "Everyone thinks of what they’ve done wrong or what they could have done better, everyone is probably in the same boat.

"We expect to win. We just don’t hope we’re going to win, when we’re playing at home we just expect to win.”

Lowry appreciates that such self-belief counts for little if you don’t produce on the pitch, certainly not against Leinster, but increasingly there is an impression that more off-nights will be punished this season.

While Ospreys’ pair of wins over Ulster in the past three years have both been in Swansea, they are certainly a side capable of pulling off a result in BT6 should their hosts not improve dramatically from eight days prior.

"You do have to be squeaky clean against Leinster and we realise that,” admitted Lowry after an error-strewn showing undermined by a struggling set-piece.

“Against any team now, the league is looking very sharp this year and there are plenty of upsets already.

"We’re going to have to be really on it this weekend in terms of the Ospreys and they are in great form as well.”

The damage of last week’s loss was not solely in terms of the table either with Jacob Stockdale’s ankle injury to ensure he is set for a spell on the sidelines.

Aaron Sexton joined Lowry in last week's back three

With Will Addison still out, and Robert Baloucoune and Ethan McIlory in South Africa with Emerging Ireland, last week’s game finished with Lowry manning the back-field along with Aaron Sexton and Ben Moxham.

That pair have amassed just eight senior starts between them — although both Craig Gilroy and Rob Lyttle were available — with the inexperience perhaps showing in Sexton’s failure to ground the ball at a time when a score would have, against all the odds, hauled Ulster back into the game.

As Lowry notes that “we all learn from those those types of incidents”, even at only 24-years-old himself, he feels ready to take on the role of the back-three’s senior voice.

"In the past having learnt from so many experienced players, I feel in a more comfortable role now,” said the man whose metres-made tally in the URC is second only to Stockdale this season. “I’ve learnt a lot over the last few years and feel I can share that with younger fellas and really step up in a leadership role.

"The more you know the team, your system and the way everyone works, it gives confidence to be able to give out orders or to help others and I feel comfortable doing that.

“The young lads have taken on leadership roles. Doaky (Nathan Doak) is away with Emerging Ireland but the likes of him have come in and learnt a lot off the likes of John (Cooney) and older lads and really started to up his leadership.

“It’s the same with everyone, we all respect each other enough to be like ‘you’re right there’ or take responsibility in what they’re doing. I’m happy enough to help but I think they’re smart enough as well.”

While the last 40 on Friday was the first time the unit had been deployed in tandem as a trio, Lowry stresses the importance of communication in eradicating the struggles experienced under the high ball in last week’s sodden conditions.

"In the past, I’ve always had to be vocal and I enjoy being vocal as it feels like I’m properly in the game even if I can’t get myself in the game.

"It’s so important because the wingers are in the frontline and then dropping in the backfield and it’s constantly changing, a constantly moving picture so if we’re not on the same page, that’s when space opens up.

“You probably can’t see it on the pitch but it’s constant and in defence especially, it’s constant that you have to be talking to your wingers and your wingers talking to the full-back.

“There’s a lot of communication which goes on, it’s not always seen but it’s vital to actually getting a good frontline defence.”

Getting back on track tomorrow feels all the more important when you consider that, after opening with three of four in Ravenhill, Ulster aren’t home again until the end of November.

Indeed, five of their final six league games in before Christmas will be on the road including a two-game trip to South Africa next week. Lowry, though, is unconcerned by the quirky fixture list.

"Going away now doesn’t bother us,” he added.

“Maybe in the past it did but we now bring our own energy and vibe to places and we’re very committed to what we’re doing and focused on our jobs now.

“Before it might have got to us but I don’t think it does now as much, as you saw with the Scarlets. Again, there’s room for improvement but it doesn’t bother us if we play at home or away.

“It’s brilliant to have the home fans but we’re very focused on what we’re doing.”

All the more so when in the rare position of needing to bounce back from a home defeat.