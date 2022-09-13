The URC is better than it has ever been now, says Ulster boss Dan McFarland

United Rugby Championship

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland believes the URC will be more competitive than ever this season.

The province kick off their campaign against Connacht at Ravenhill on Saturday evening with the competition looking decidedly more open than in recent years.

For the first time since 2017, the season begins without Leinster as reigning champions after the Stormers claimed the title last June, and a second go-round in the northern hemisphere for the four South African sides should only lead to improvement across the board.

“I would expect the South Africans to be even stronger this year,” said McFarland.

“We don’t know what players they’ll have available during the first part of the season because of the Rugby Championship but there is no doubt that they got better even without their international players (last season) so I expect them to be stronger, more used to the league.

“Three of those teams were right at the top end of the competition. That’s only going to add to it.

“You’re not looking at any teams at the top end who are getting weaker. Logic says it will only get more competitive.”