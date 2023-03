17 December 2022; Tom Stewart of Ulster scores his side's fourth try during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool B Round 2 match between Ulster and La Rochelle at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by John Dickson/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

It will be some comfort to Ulster Rugby that the impact of drawing Leinster away in the last 16 of Europe is softened by a 35 per cent share of the gate.