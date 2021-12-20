‘This is Ulster Rugby’: Craig Gilroy on fans’ impact at Kingspan Stadium and ‘magic’ of Ethan McIlroy

In this season of goodwill, Ulster's crucial fourth try in Friday night's Champions Cup win over Northampton was certainly something of a gift.

Dan McFarland's side had blitzed the Saints for three scores in the first 20 minutes but they had to wait until the hour mark to finally seal the bonus-point in a 27-22 victory that was never as close as the final score might suggest.

While the English visitors stayed in touch largely thanks to a series of penalties and some Ulster errors, they never looked to have the firepower to haul their way fully back from the early deficit.

As such, it was the try-bonus chase that would define the second-half with Craig Gilroy eventually applying the much anticipated finish.

As the man who once lit up this competition's quarter finals with a try scored from inside his own half joked afterwards, he's had to work harder for most of the scores in his career.

Coming after the opposing full-back Ahsee Tuala had horribly misjudged the flight of a hopeful Billy Burns cross-kick, all the Ulster wing had to do was gather the fumble and dot it down.

And while it won't be making an appearance on any of his highlight reels, the occasion made it a memorable score for the 30-year-old nonetheless.

"A Friday night in Europe, a bonus-point win, we're at home in front of a full house, it's amazing," reflected the man who earlier this month made his 200th appearance for the side.

"Going back to August and September when fans came back, being a local, growing up here and now playing here, I love it and I know a lot of the lads feel the same way. It's a massive boost and it really adds to the value of the win because it's shared with them.

"The fans are probably struggling themselves, anxious, and wondering what the heck is going on, whether we're heading for another lockdown or what's happening, so I'm sure it's just great for them, in and around Christmas time, to get out of the house and celebrate a big win with us.

"I could certainly hear them and feel that energy.

"It's been very close to feeling like a season pre-Covid if that makes sense. Obviously there are still things going on, tests every week and that, but when it comes to that Friday or Saturday night, it's that feeling that this is what it's all about, this is Ulster Rugby, everyone is here to watch us, friends, families, supporters and just being amongst that (atmosphere), it's much better this season and obviously we've had some good performances to back it up."

In truth, he could have scored sooner. He was the man primed to take John Cooney's scoring pass when Alex Mitchell slapped the ball to the ground, an act that brought both a penalty try and a yellow card for the scrum-half. Later on, he was running in support of Ethan McIlroy when, as it turned out, his fellow wing didn't need any help, stepping one defender before beating another to the line.

"He should have passed that to me," Gilroy laughed. "I was in acres of space. It was a walk in for me.

"Ethan is brilliant and he's getting better and better. He has that bit of magic about him and he's able to change direction at high speed which makes him very difficult to defend. It's a joy to watch.

"He's still very young and he has a lot of rugby ahead of him and he's just getting better and better. He'll pick up more experience and nights like tonight and last week will be great for him. He seems more and more comfortable on that big stage.

"As difficult as it is for me, another man in my position, I'll enjoy the competition. I've only good things to say. We get on well, I enjoy his company and having a laugh with him. It's great to see him push on. If I can help in any way I will but he seems to have it sussed really well."

The pair will be vying for wing berths once again on Boxing Day when Connacht are in town. If you think togging out the day after Christmas is an experience Gilroy could do without, think again.

"You can enjoy Christmas but, for me anyway, at the forefront of my mind is Connacht at home,” he said.

"I want to be playing, I want to be starting, I want to be enjoying that atmosphere again because it's nights like (Northampton) that remind you that this is the best job in the world.

"If some people think playing is going to ruin Christmas then maybe they shouldn't be in this job.

"We can see our family, have a bit of dinner, but the game is the priority."

Ulster look set to be without Stuart McCloskey for Sunday’s game and the festive season after the influential centre limped out of the first-half with an apparent hamstring issue.

The sight of Iain Henderson doing likewise with foot issue will have been far from encouraging too and Dan McFarland admitted that the injuries are starting to pile up for his side.

"Well, we've got three games and we've got the IRFU Player Management Programme to work through so we'll have to rest a couple of players," he said. "It may well be that a couple of those are forced with the injuries that we've got because they're starting to build-up.

"We've Connacht and Leinster at home and they're massive games. Those guys are going to come stacked.

"Their (Leinster's) resting of players is already sorted out for them because they've not played this weekend and they won't play in round ten when they would have faced the South African sides in early January).

"We've got some really tough fixtures and we're playing all our games.”