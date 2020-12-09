Three coaches in mix to replace the departing Dwayne Peel at Ulster Rugby

Jared Payne, Dan Soper and former Ulster head coach Neil Doak could all now be in the frame to replace the departing Dwayne Peel as assistant coach at the Kingspan.

Both Payne and Soper are ideally placed should Dan McFarland opt for an in-house replacement for Peel, who will join Cardiff Blues this summer after three years with Ulster where he was responsible for the province's backline and attack plays.

Payne has been defence coach since 2018 after retiring from playing due to headaches he began suffering from on the previous year's Lions tour to New Zealand, while fellow Kiwi Soper was brought in as skills coach in the same year after taking RBAI to a hat-trick of Schools' Cup titles.

Both are highly regarded at Ulster, as indeed is former Wales and Lions scrum-half Peel.

Doak has most recently been involved with Georgia in the Nations Cup after a spell with Worcester Warriors.

The former scrum-half, who left Ulster in 2017, is back in Belfast and coaching Belfast Harlequins.

Peel joined Ulster in 2017 but the proud Welshman, capped 76 times by his country, says now is the right time to return home.

“This is my fourth season at Ulster, and it’s been an awesome experience for me,” said the former British & Irish Lions scrum-half. “It has been a great privilege to coach this Ulster team.

“It was always in my plans to go back and coach in Welsh rugby at some point in my career, and I feel this opportunity has come around at the right time for me and my family.

“We’ve still got six months to go until the end of the season however, and my full focus and commitment remains on being successful with Ulster.”