Time for European reflection is over, we must fully focus on Munster, says Ulster flanker Jordi Murphy

As Ulster have been at pains to point out, tonight is not about catharsis, it’s simply to do with beating Munster and staying strongly placed as we edge closer towards the knockout stages in the URC.

As for last weekend? Well, it really hurt, and still does, but it’s gone.

True, but not to a better place as Ulster’s latest European adventure has merely shifted over to join the still expanding collection of those big game near misses, and the not so near ones.

Losing 50-49 on aggregate and missing out on a home quarter-final – which would actually have been with tonight’s URC opponents Munster – has undoubtedly left more than mere scar tissue in its wake.

So, Ulster have been left to make all the right noises about solely focusing on the URC while still possessing the weighty knowledge that they had Toulouse where they wanted them only to allow the champions back into what was a fairly epic 160-minute contest.

Now, nothing less than making a URC final will really suffice which at least makes things more simplified in terms of streamlining the season’s stated aim of finally, finally, ending their silverware drought.

It was Jordi Murphy who stood tall and said as such way back in September, before the season had even come to life, though as things turned out, injuries prevented him from playing any part until the beginning of last month.

He starts tonight though for only the third time since returning at the start of March and this will be just his seventh game back in the squad.

A foot problem initially kept him out of Dan McFarland’s plans , but then a knee issue picked up in training held him back for even longer meaning that six weeks or so actually became six months.

“It makes you reflect,” Murphy admits,” I’m only 30, but if you’re getting to the point when you’re missing six months of the season, you’re thinking ‘jeez, do I have that many seasons left in me?’

“So, you want to try and be involved as much as possible, and I was delighted to be back,” he adds having only been part of the action since the home win over Cardiff.

It also just so happens that tonight’s Irish derby with Munster falls on the day Murphy turns 31 which will doubtless provide him with further pause for thought in terms of moving that bit closer to the day when it will all have to stop.

“I can’t remember the last time I played on my birthday,” he says.

"But sure there’d be no better present than a win this weekend, so I’ll try to do my best to give that to myself,” adds the back-rower who won the last of his 30 Ireland caps in the 2019 World Cup.

While the desire is clearly to talk only of tonight’s meeting with Munster, and being able to stay on message for a possible top two URC finish with just the pair of league games to come after tonight, there is still hurt lingering around the backdrop.

“I have to say Saturday’s defeat was a pretty serious blow,” he admits of, well, the overall Toulouse experience, while also providing some definition of how he knows what needs to be done from here on in.

“I’d have to say (for me) it took about 24-48 hours.

"I didn’t do much talking and I’d say I wasn’t very pleasant to be around at home.

“But it’s happened in the past where I’ve had big defeats and I probably haven’t bounced back quickly enough.

“So yeah, I took time to reflect, and I guess maybe it’s experience, but it’s happened before, and I’ve tried to learn to figure out ways to deal with it quickly.

“Reflect on it and just move on and try and focus on the next task in hand which is the league now.

"So that’s what I’ve been trying to do.

“One of the things about rugby is that you’ve got a game every weekend, and the games come thick and fast and they’re always against tough opposition so if you’re caught napping it can drag out even longer.”

Fair point and, with that, a line of sorts is drawn under what has been a visibly deflating departure from Europe. For Murphy, and all those at Ulster, the only thing now is to look ahead and deal with what’s coming, which happens to be a fairly strong Munster buoyed by their Champions Cup progress.

So, Munster tonight, followed by Edinburgh away and then a break before the Sharks at home is the remaining programme.

All three are vying for play-off spots and as Ulster are by no means secure in second, there will be no sense of coasting towards the knockout stages.

Indeed, you would fear just what might happen to their already mentally bruised state should they lose a fourth game in five tonight and start slipping down the table

“The URC is our sole focus and it’s huge for us,” says Murphy.

“I’ve spoken about it before, we’re obviously a long time without silverware and we feel we’re in a good place now where we can really challenge.

“We want to be at the top table, and we want to make sure that we get to the play-offs at the end of the season.

“We could get a home quarter-final and home semi-final advantage and you can’t ask for any more than that.

“But look we’re now playing teams that are there or thereabouts at the top of the table. Everyone is in the hunt so every weekend is a huge test.

"Munster are probably on a high now after their big win on the weekend

“We’ve got a lot to bounce back from.”

And that starts right now.