Tom O’Toole: I’m eager to repay Ulster for helping me achieve so much success with Ireland

Prop eager to pay province back after helping him achieve Ireland glory

Ulster's Tom O’Toole has impressed for Ireland, playing in every game of the Six Nations — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

Man on a mission: Tom O’Toole is determined to have a major impact for Ulster as the season nears its end — © Getty Images

From Auckland’s Eden Park back in July to St Patrick’s Day weekend and a jumping Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

These memories bring a broad smile to Tom O’Toole’s face as he knows so much more than air miles have been collected over these eight months.

“That was a tour to be proud of,” O’Toole says of what became Ireland’s historic series win in New Zealand. “I played in the two Maori games and was able to be involved in that first Test.

“Even though we lost that game I think it was huge for me,” the 24-year-old says of what was his third cap when he came off the bench in the 42-19 defeat.

“All of a sudden, you’re halfway across the world and you’re against the All Blacks at Eden Park and you’re going, ‘Okay, this is pretty cool’.

“It was a hard tour but you find out about yourself and your character.

“I think it (the tour) set me up nicely then going to the Six Nations because I think I was ready.”

He benched against Fiji last autumn and then thanks to Tadhg Furlong’s fitness issues was there again for the start of the Six Nations with O’Toole playing a part in every game of the Grand Slam after Finlay Bealham’s tournament ended just before Furlong’s return.

Crucially, O’Toole didn’t look out of place and was prominent in all five games, demonstrating to Andy Farrell that he has much more to offer than being a spare squad member on match days.

It ought to have ensured his place in this autumn’s World Cup squad as a still young and mobile tighthead prop heavily invested in the game plan.

“The week afterwards you take small moments to reflect on it,” O’Toole says of being on the pitch when the Grand Slam was secured against England at the Aviva Stadium.

“For me, there was a bit of an emotional come-down when you come out of that environment.

“I found the first couple of days I was looking at my phone kind of thinking I needed to be somewhere or doing something.

“It (winning the Slam) is a huge achievement and I’m very blessed to be part of that group, and very honoured.”

It’s not just quite so marvellous when we turn to Ulster. He hasn’t played a lot of games for the province this term and then, of course, two weeks ago O’Toole was brought back to terra firma with quite a thud.

It was the Aviva Stadium again, the occasion when Ulster were put out of Europe by Leinster and their host of Ireland squad members who had celebrated heartily with O’Toole just a short time before.

“I was just excited to play (for Ulster) because I was injured for that middle part of the Christmas period,” he says.

“The Six Nations period was hard, but I felt fresh, I was ready.”

After conceding a few penalties, O’Toole did not return after half-time. Another reminder for the player who made his Ulster debut this time five years ago, when still a teenager, that this can be an unforgiving business.

“You can give yourself that bit of time to be angry with yourself and question why you did those things and made those judgments,” he says. “But ultimately, I think I’ve become a lot better in dealing with setbacks and going, ‘Right, these things take time’.

“There’s frustration there that we want to break through,” he says of the Leinster result. “I haven’t really played much for Ulster this season so there is definitely frustration for me as I want to play for Ulster who have been so good to me. I want to give back.

“For me, the next few weeks I’ll be giving more than 100% for the team and the province and we’re looking forward to this last run-in,” O’Toole adds of tomorrow’s clash with the Dragons.

“Sometimes you have to be a wee bit patient with yourself and things will come.

“Be kind to yourself as well, look after yourself and when you go out there give it stacks.”

Time to create some more good memories.​