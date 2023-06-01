Tom Stewart doubles-up at Ulster Rugby Awards

Tom Stewart has added yet more end-of-season prizes to his collection after picking up a double at the Ulster Rugby Awards.

The 22-year-old had already been named BKT URC Next-Gen Player of the Season after his record-setting campaign.

Having bagged 16 scores in the league season, the hooker eclipsed the previous best of Tim Visser and Rabz Maxwane, and he dotted down one further time in the Champions Cup.

Despite still being uncapped at Test level, and indeed having not made a senior start of any kind before this year, Stewart parlayed his strong season into a spot in Ireland's wider training squad ahead of September's World Cup that was named on Tuesday.

And a good week got even better for the former Belfast Royal Academy pupil after he was named Ulster Rugby Supporters Club Player of the Year and Heineken Men's Player of the Year.

Stuart McCloskey, who won six caps for Ireland through the Autumn and the Grand Slam Six Nations campaign, was the pick for Rugby Writers' Player of the Year while Stewart Moore picked up the Openreach Young Men's Player of the Year.

Cooke's Kelly McCormill picked up the award for Deloitte Women's Player of the Year while Sadhbh McGrath, having won five Irish caps while still in school, was named Deloitte Young Women's Player of the Year.

Below the senior level RBAI's skipper Jacob Boyd, who scored an unforgettable late try in the St. Patrick's Day showpiece, was recognised as Danske Bank Boys Schools Player of the Year with Enniskillen Royal's Scarlett Keys picking up the equivalent on the girls side.

Coleraine's Ben Neely and Larne's Ruby Starrett were rewarded for their performances at under-18 club level.

Ballynahinch's George Pringle won the Ken Goodall Club Player of the Year while Petter Martin was named Referee of the Year.

Ulster Rugby CEO, Jonny Petrie, said: “I would like to extend my congratulations to all the winners in the Heineken Ulster Rugby Awards for their efforts over the past season. It is encouraging to see talented young players come through the Ulster Rugby Player Pathway, with promising futures in the Ulster jersey ahead. “Participation in our clubs and schools' game across the province is strong, and all of the individuals recognised today, together with the coaches, referees, volunteers and other players who helped shape their journey, should be rightfully proud of their achievements.”