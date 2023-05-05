Ulster 10 Connacht 15 ratings: Nick Timoney leads the charge as province’s season ended

Ulster’s season is over as their United Rugby Championship campaign came to an end with a 15-10 loss to Connacht in their Quarter-Final at Ravenhill.

Michael Sadlier rates the individual performances...

Starting XV

Michael Lowry – N/A

Did well in the back field from a Carty cross-kick but was then simply flattened by Farrell and was gone after the early collision.

Rob Baloucoune – 6

Really good hands to keep the ball alive on two occasions. Had a couple of runs in the second half when he looked dangerous but never had enough ball.

James Hume – 5

His first half was mostly about tackling green shirts though there was one decent attack and some neat footwork before he succumbed to an injury and limped off.

Stuart McCloskey – 5

Pulled off an important turnover when Ulster were under the pump and a hit on Farrell too. Just didn’t manage to dominate the game as he would have liked though.

Jacob Stockdale – 5

Cap No.100 and, well, he didn’t really get much opportunity to show his running skills. It was nearly all back-foot stuff and as such wasn’t great.

Billy Burns – 4

Good tackle on Blade but there were errors again and it wasn’t exactly the most assured of performances. Appeared to give away the late penalty which sealed it.

John Cooney – 4

Helped lead a promising counter only to be rightly penalised. Made his kicks from the tee but apart from that cut an increasingly frustrated figure as Ulster chased it.

Rory Sutherland – 4

Penalised for a free kick and then pulled off a tackle on Heffernan but there were penalties against him and, though he soldiered on, it wasn’t vintage.

Rob Herring – 4

On the night he equalled the Ulster caps record it was quiet really for the Ireland squad member. He just didn’t seem to get going and the result was little.

Jeffery Toomaga-Allen – 4

The shove on him by Prendergast saw the tempers flare, from there he was tackling around the park, though the scrums were difficult. No way to depart.

Alan O’Connor – 5

Smashed hard in an early exchange, he did everything he could to keep Ulster going and was on hand to score the only try which offered hope, albeit for a bit.

Kieran Treadwell – 4

He tried to give Ulster some genuine go-forward but it really didn’t work against Connacht’s physicality. Was subbed off early in the second half.

David McCann – 4

Cleaned up a loose ball well in the early stages and won a turnover. He too ended up having to play so much back-foot stuff and the breakdown was a struggle.

Nick Timoney – 6

Very busy in terms of his defensive duties and carried hard off the base of the scrum when the ball needed shifted too. Perhaps surprising that he was taken off.

Duane Vermeulen – 5

Opened the game with a carry and did so again shortly afterwards. Won a vital turnover in the second half and then nearly got in at the corner. Farewell to him.

Replacements

Tom Stewart (for Herring, 58 mins) – 6

Did his utmost to change it

Eric O’Sullivan (for Sutherland, 78 mins) – N/A

Not on long enough

Gareth Milasinovich (for Toomaga-Allen, 40 mins) – 4

Last game and not great

Sam Carter (for Treadwell, 58 mins) – 5

Also a last hurrah here

Jordi Murphy (for Timoney, 58 mins) – 4

Bowed out with this defeat

Nathan Doak (for Cooney, 72 mins) – 4

Had little time to change it

Stewart Moore (for Lowry, 18 mins) – 4

Bit mixed really

Craig Gilroy (for Hume, 65 mins) – 4

His leaving of Ulster was unmemorable