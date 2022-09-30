Ulster 13 Leinster 20 ratings: John Andrew produces big impact off bench but hosts fall to first loss

Ulster fell to their first defeat of the season as Leinster stormed Ravenhill and walked away with a 20-13 victory in their United Rugby Championship clash.

It was another good game for centre Stuart McCloskey, who has started the season well, while John Andrew had a strong performance off the bench as he scored Ulster’s only try.

Michael Sadlier hands out his verdict on the displays...

Starting XV

Michael Lowry – 6

Lovely take of a high ball but then caught covering too many for Baird’s try. The conditions ensured handling was tricky, but he made several good runs.

Aaron Sexton – 4

Threw a needless quick throw which led to a penalty and Leinster’s second try. Did well to nail Larmour later on but then lost the ball for a try.

Luke Marshall – 5

At last his 150th appearance. There was a trademark surge in the teeming rain and he put in several other head-down drives forward before being taken off.

Stuart McCloskey – 7

A trademark off-load early on and notable wrap-up of O’Brien. Lovely one-handed pass in evidence too and was the one player who always threatened throughout.

Jacob Stockdale – 5

Thumped hard by Henshaw and then one knock-on in awful conditions but that left boot. Worryingly seemed to hurt his ankle and didn’t return for the second half.

Billy Burns – 6

Some of he usual neat touches and passes. One unfortunate knock-on but understandable in the conditions. Along with McCloskey was Ulster’s main creative force.

John Cooney – 6

On the money with his early box-kicking but then things became difficult. Cheeky boot on a McGrath pass but his kicking got them back. Strangely substituted.

Andy Warwick – 4

Nice hands in evidence as Ulster put in an impressive early attack but then there was a knock-on near the end of the half. Penalised at a maul.

Rob Herring – 4

He wasn’t too far away from another score at one point but then had to leave the action for an HIA just after Leinster’s second try and didn’t return.

Tom O’Toole – 5

Squeezed by Porter in an early scrum and then again later on for another penalty. Worked really hard defensively but it was the scrums which will be remembered.

Alan O’Connor – 6

Just held short after a typically aggressive start but then found things much more challenging. Looked much stronger in the second half as Ulster came back.

Kieran Treadwell – 4

There were very few moments to allow him show his dynamic game but helped win a maul penalty in the second half before departing for Sam Carter.

Matty Rea – 5

Good tackle on Luke McGrath at the back of a scrum but then came another penalty. Ulster stayed on the back-foot for most of his time on the field.

Marcus Rea – 6

Some good early tackles and a key jackal again but it was all a bit too quiet. Nevertheless, he got stuck in as Ulster’s pack came back into the contest.

Nick Timoney – 6

Great early bust and then quiet enough before a carry ended up in a penalty. Knocked on off a scrum but he too got stronger in the second half.

Replacements

John Andrew (for Herring, 21 mins) – 7

Good pressure on Byrne

Eric O’Sullivan (for Warwick, 58 mins) – 6

A few good carries

Marty Moore (for O’Toole, 58 mins) – 7

Really put in a good shift

Sam Carter (for Treadwell, 64 mins) – 6

Got stuck into the action

Greg Jones (for Mat Rea, 58 mins) – 5

Prominent in the lineout

Dave Shanahan (for Cooney, 73 mins) – 4

Not a lot in seven minutes

Angus Curtis (for Marshall, 73 mins) – 4

Came on very late

Ben Moxham (for Stockdale, half-time) – 4

Couldn’t hold a pass