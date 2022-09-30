Ulster 13 Leinster 20 ratings: John Andrew produces big impact off bench but hosts fall to first loss
Ulster fell to their first defeat of the season as Leinster stormed Ravenhill and walked away with a 20-13 victory in their United Rugby Championship clash.
It was another good game for centre Stuart McCloskey, who has started the season well, while John Andrew had a strong performance off the bench as he scored Ulster’s only try.
Michael Sadlier hands out his verdict on the displays...
Starting XV
Michael Lowry – 6
Lovely take of a high ball but then caught covering too many for Baird’s try. The conditions ensured handling was tricky, but he made several good runs.
Aaron Sexton – 4
Threw a needless quick throw which led to a penalty and Leinster’s second try. Did well to nail Larmour later on but then lost the ball for a try.
Luke Marshall – 5
At last his 150th appearance. There was a trademark surge in the teeming rain and he put in several other head-down drives forward before being taken off.
Stuart McCloskey – 7
A trademark off-load early on and notable wrap-up of O’Brien. Lovely one-handed pass in evidence too and was the one player who always threatened throughout.
Jacob Stockdale – 5
Thumped hard by Henshaw and then one knock-on in awful conditions but that left boot. Worryingly seemed to hurt his ankle and didn’t return for the second half.
Billy Burns – 6
Some of he usual neat touches and passes. One unfortunate knock-on but understandable in the conditions. Along with McCloskey was Ulster’s main creative force.
John Cooney – 6
On the money with his early box-kicking but then things became difficult. Cheeky boot on a McGrath pass but his kicking got them back. Strangely substituted.
Andy Warwick – 4
Nice hands in evidence as Ulster put in an impressive early attack but then there was a knock-on near the end of the half. Penalised at a maul.
Rob Herring – 4
He wasn’t too far away from another score at one point but then had to leave the action for an HIA just after Leinster’s second try and didn’t return.
Tom O’Toole – 5
Squeezed by Porter in an early scrum and then again later on for another penalty. Worked really hard defensively but it was the scrums which will be remembered.
Alan O’Connor – 6
Just held short after a typically aggressive start but then found things much more challenging. Looked much stronger in the second half as Ulster came back.
Kieran Treadwell – 4
There were very few moments to allow him show his dynamic game but helped win a maul penalty in the second half before departing for Sam Carter.
Matty Rea – 5
Good tackle on Luke McGrath at the back of a scrum but then came another penalty. Ulster stayed on the back-foot for most of his time on the field.
Marcus Rea – 6
Some good early tackles and a key jackal again but it was all a bit too quiet. Nevertheless, he got stuck in as Ulster’s pack came back into the contest.
Nick Timoney – 6
Great early bust and then quiet enough before a carry ended up in a penalty. Knocked on off a scrum but he too got stronger in the second half.
Replacements
John Andrew (for Herring, 21 mins) – 7
Good pressure on Byrne
Eric O’Sullivan (for Warwick, 58 mins) – 6
A few good carries
Marty Moore (for O’Toole, 58 mins) – 7
Really put in a good shift
Sam Carter (for Treadwell, 64 mins) – 6
Got stuck into the action
Greg Jones (for Mat Rea, 58 mins) – 5
Prominent in the lineout
Dave Shanahan (for Cooney, 73 mins) – 4
Not a lot in seven minutes
Angus Curtis (for Marshall, 73 mins) – 4
Came on very late
Ben Moxham (for Stockdale, half-time) – 4
Couldn’t hold a pass