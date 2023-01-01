Ulster 14 Munster 15 ratings: Stuart McCloskey stands out as province loses opening game of the new year

A damaging start to 2023 for Ulster as they snatched defeat from the jaws of victory with a 15-14 reverse to Munster at Ravenhill on Sunday evening.

Adam McKendry hands out the ratings...

Starting XV

Stewart Moore - 5

Tried a few chip kicks to nothing but evidenced his growing comfort at full-back with some good defensive reads. Would like to show more in attack, though.

Rob Baloucoune - 6

Showed elite pace for his try, which was impressive given how long he has been out of the game due to his injury. At least suggested he was going to do something dangerous.

James Hume - 5

Still waiting for him to re-discover his electric form from last season, although his injury hasn't helped. Was dwarfed by his centre partner but didn't do much wrong.

Stuart McCloskey - 7

Perhaps the only player to come out of this game with credit in the bank as he single-handedly led Ulster's defensive charge and won his physical battle with Fekitoa.

Jacob Stockdale - 4

Shows flashes of the player we know he can be, but the rust is still there. Looked very nervy under the high ball throughout the game and the tackles were a little soft.

Billy Burns - 5

Runs the line well but, in fairness to him, didn't get much of a chance to show that as his side could barely hold onto the ball. Kicks to the corner left a little to be desired.

John Cooney - 6

Kicked his goals which kept the scoreboard ticking over in the first half, did the best he could with the ball that he was given but was constantly frustrated by slow ball.

Rory Sutherland - 5

Held up his side of the scrum well for the majority of the game but didn't have as much of an impact in the loose as he perhaps would have liked.

Tom Stewart - 6

Was Ulster's most dynamic player in the loose but a few line-out miscues cost the team in key areas of the pitch. The yellow card was more a team card than his.

Marty Moore - 5

Had been going solidly until his horror injury, which the province will desperately hope is not as serious as it looked. Ulster notably missed him for the remainder.

Kieran Treadwell - 4

Has improved massively this season but still yet to prove he can be as effective starting games as he is coming off the bench. Went missing too much.

Iain Henderson - 6

Physicality and endeavour led the way in the pack, as you would expect from the captain, but his leadership needed to shine much brighter towards the end.

Greg Jones - 4

You can't help but feel for him given the lack of rugby he's played and coming up against someone like Jack O'Donoghue. Did manage one line-out steal.

Sean Reffell - 4

Similarly to Jones, dropped into the fire after a lack of rugby. It's hard to criticise him too much because of that, but was outplayed by Alex Kendellen at the breakdown.

Duane Vermeulen - 5

The Springbok number eight had probably one of the quietest games for Ulster. Produced some moments that were impressive but the province wanted more.

Replacements

John Andrew (for S Moore, 35-46mins, for Stewart, 77mins) - 5

Part of the huge defensive effort, came on too late at the end

Eric O'Sullivan (for Sutherland, 66mins) - 4

Didn't make any significant impact

Gareth Milasinovich (for M Moore, 30mins) - 4

Introduced early but was under pressure at scrum time

Sam Carter (for Treadwell, 63mins) - 4

Not as noticeable as he would have liked

Jordi Murphy (for Jones, 66mins) - 4

Put himself about but was a bit too quiet

Nathan Doak (for Cooney, 63mins) - 4

The loss was by no means his fault but missed key kick

Jake Flannery (for Burns, 74mins) - 4

Not on long enough to make an impact

Ethan McIlroy (for Stockdale, 77mins) - n/a

Came on when the forwards took over