Ulster 15-10 Munster player ratings: Ethan McIlroy scoops man of the match for starring wing role

Ethan McIlroy (left) was named man of the match and received his award from team-mate Sam Carter.

Ethan McIlroy may only have made a handful of senior appearances for Ulster but was named as their leading light in the weekend win over Munster.

Here are the full Ulster player ratings as the northern province made it 10 wins from 10 in the PRO14:

Starting XV

Jacob Stockdale 7: Looked comfortable and confident at 15 again. Provided the assist for Faddes and opted not to use players outside him in one promising attack before hobbling off later.

Matt Faddes 6: Did well to hold Stockdale’s pass for his try but his bullet pass to Hume couldn’t be held. Then the Kiwi opted to hold the ball with an overlap outside him.

James Hume 8: His skills-set was on show here with some excellently timed passing, sound tackling and direct running which Ulster will need to see again at the RDS.

Stuart McCloskey 8: Made a number of telling carries and hit double figures (10) with his tackles while he was also a thorn in Munster’s side with his defensive maul work.

Ethan McIlroy 8: The late kick going out on the full could have been very costly but, otherwise, he was excellent. Picked off a try and a try-saving tackle on Daly.

Billy Burns 7: Pulled all the strings for the first half and looked so dangerous and creative but then his impact seemed to diminish as Ulster failed to score again.

John Cooney 7: There were a few trademark darts around the edges and some decent high kicks – though little action off the tee – but then was taken off with 25 minutes left.

Eric O’Sullivan 7: As usual, he was eager to get the ball in his hands and was busy defensively. There was one great hit on Jack O’Donoghue which led to a turnover.

Rob Herring 6: Probably didn’t have quite the impact he wanted but he was up for the battle and his turnover just after Ulster had been turned over was a highlight.

Marty Moore 7: Another solid outing for one of Ulster’s most consistent performers. Scrummed well, made his carries and tackles with one hit on Niall Scannell leading to a turnover.

Kieran Treadwell 6: One of the more vocal Ulster forwards, he kept himself busy with a high tackle count but will be frustrated at not scoring in the second half.

Sam Carter 5: Back to lead the side, this wasn’t a vintage return for the Aussie. Pretty quiet around the field, also seemed to be struggling at the lineout as the game wore on.

Matty Rea 6: Possibly knew he might be the one to make way for Coetzee, he was industrious in that first half and was unfortunate to knock the ball on in one late attack.

David McCann 7: His first senior start, the 20-year-old acquitted himself reasonably well and in difficult circumstances too as Ulster ended the game very much on the back-foot.

Nick Timoney 8: Another good game, starting at eight and then moving to flanker. Made some strong carries but his work in defence really shone with one super jackal on Niall Scannell.

Replacements

Marcell Coetzee for Rea 47mins: 7

Callum Reid for O’Sullivan 49mins: 6

Tom O’Toole for Moore 52mins: 6

David O’Connor for Carter 61mins: 6

Nathan Doak for Cooney 65mins: 6

Ian Madigan for Burns 72mins: 6

Adam McBurney for Herring 72mins: 6

Ben Moxham for Stockdale 77mins: 3