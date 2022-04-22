Ulster 17 Munster 24 ratings: Stuart McCloskey and Andrew Warwick stand up as province fall to inter-pro defeat

Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey tries to break through the tackle of Munster No.8 Alex Kendellen (INPHO/Morgan Treacy)

A disappointing night for Ulster as they fell to fourth in the United Rugby Championship standings with a 24-17 defeat to inter-provincial rivals Munster at Ravenhill.

Despite the loss, there were good performances from centre Stuart McCloskey and loosehead prop Andrew Warwick, while fly-half Ian Madigan had a telling contribution off the bench.

Adam McKendry gives his verdict on the individual displays...

Starting XV

Stewart Moore - 5

Was tested much more rigorously by Munster than by Cardiff and struggled. Had the occasional bright moment but was too unsure of himself at key stages.

Rob Baloucoune - 6

Looked like he wouldn't last two minutes but recovered and had some nice bursts with ball in hand. Couldn't turn it into a game-changing moment, though.

James Hume - 6

Munster had him wrapped up well and, though he threatened some moments of magic, he was never given the space required to thrive. Defensively sound.

Stuart McCloskey - 7

Everything that Ulster did went through him and, as a result, was worked out pretty early. Was a testament to how well he played that he had such an impact.

Ethan McIlroy - 6

Solid as always, looked like a threat in the first half but faded in the second as Ulster moved play into the forwards and struggled to re-impose himself.

Mike Lowry - 5

Tried to be unpredictable at fly-half but it showed how much Ulster needed him at full-back that they only started to look dangerous when Ian Madigan came on.

John Cooney - 6

Wasn't sharp enough at the ruck leading up to Munster's second try but was solid otherwise. Was hauled off early in the second half to try and spice things up.

Andrew Warwick - 7

Was dominant at the scrum and put his hand up on multiple occasions to carry the ball for the team. One of the few forwards to emerge with credit in the bank.

Rob Herring - 6

Piloted the maul over well for their only try of the game but there were a few misfires at key times in the game. Not noticeable in the loose.

Marty Moore - 6

Only played a quarter before being withdrawn through injury. Was part of one very effective scrum but didn't get a chance to contribute in the loose.

Alan O'Connor - 6

Another workmanlike display but didn't make enough of an impact in the loose when Ulster really needed some big men to punch holes in the defence.

Iain Henderson - 6

Got through a good amount of work in the first half before being withdrawn at half-time. You would hope that was pre-planned and not injury-related.

Matty Rea - 6

Probably the most prominent of Ulster's back row with ball in hand but his carries had little final product. At least provided some energy with his bursts.

Jordi Murphy - 5

Another game where Ulster were beaten at the breakdown and, although that's not solely on Murphy, it is where he's supposed to be best. Needed more.

Nick Timoney - 5

One big carry but was fairly quiet throughout, which is a rare occurrence for the Ireland international. Outplayed by opposite number Alex Kendellen.

Replacements

Brad Roberts (for Herring, 60 mins) - 5

Didn't provide enough of the jump they needed late on

Eric O'Sullivan (for Warwick, 64 mins) - 5

Conceded Ulster's only scrum penalty of the game

Gareth Milasinovich (for M Moore, 23 mins) - 6

Held up the scrum well, needed more in the loose

Sam Carter (for Henderson, 40 mins) - 5

Stood up and carried well, but to little effect

Sean Reidy (for Rea, 60 mins) - 7

A try was a fine send-off in front of the home fans

Nathan Doak (for Cooney, 53 mins) - 6

Tried to up the tempo but only so much he could do

Ian Madigan (for S Moore, 71 mins) - 7

As good a cameo as he could have hoped for

Unused subs: Ben Moxham